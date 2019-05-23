Google Adds Ability to Order Food Directly From Search Results

Google is rolling out a new ability to Search, Maps, and Assistant that allows users to order from local restaurants.

Orders are facilitated by services like DoorDash, Postmates, Delivery.com, Slice, ChowNow, and more coming at a later date.

The service providers have integrated with Google so orders can be completed without leaving search results.

Just tap the “Order Now” button, make your selections, and pay with Google Pay.

Or, if you prefer, you can order with Google Assistant by saying “Hey Google, order food from [restaurant].”

After placing an order, you can quickly reorder the same thing next time with the command “Hey Google, reorder food from [restaurant].”

Previously, Google’s search results would provide links to food delivery services when users searched for a restaurant or type of food.

Clicking on one of those links would prompt users to open or download another app. Now, users can search for and complete orders all from the same place.

This update is rolling out to Search, Maps, and Assistant starting today.