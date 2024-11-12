Google Ad Manager Launches Curation Capabilities For Agencies

Just in – Google announces launch of new curation capability for agency advertisers.

The updates in Google Ad Manager are designed to streamline workflow, reduce complexity, and drive efficiencies for agencies.

These changes offer agencies new tools and capabilities to improve ad operations and campaign management.

Per Ginny Marvin, Google Ads Liaison, curation with Google Ad Manager is launching in North America, and will roll out globally early next year.

Here’s a breakdown of the key updates, along with insights on how they’ll impact agency operations moving forward.

The Launch Of Curation

In the recent blog post, Google announced the launch of their curation tool.

Google recognizes the challenge advertisers currently face trying to reach the right audiences across multiple networks and platforms.

With curation, agencies will be able to connect more easily with partners to find curated auction inventory packages, along with activating data segments within their agency Ad Manager account.

Agencies in turn can expect more accurate forecasted and increased match rates for audience targeting.

Another item rolling out with this launch is more billing efficiency.

Now, Google Ad Manager will handle billing and payments to data providers and inventory curators, which frees up admin time that would be spent creating separate invoices or different payment processes.

As of the announcement, curation supports the following:

Audigent

IAS

Liveramp

Lotame

Multilocal

Permutive

PrimeAudience

Scope3

More Streamlined Programmatic Buying For Agencies

Google Ad Manager already has a streamlined user interface for agencies to report and analyze campaigns across different DSPs.

In addition, Google has one central location for agencies to discover new deals, advanced forecasting capabilities, and packaged deals across participating DSPs.

Google states that agencies can negotiate directly with publishers to create a single deal ID that works across all their buying platforms. It’s currently available for Preferred Deals and Private Auctions through Display & Video 360 and Yahoo.

Per the announcement, support for Programmatic Guaranteed and other DSPs are coming in future months.

The Importance of These Updates for Agencies

PPC marketers are currently juggling multiple platforms, increased client demands, and tighter deadlines.

Google’s new Ad Manager curation tool hopes to help ease this burden, allowing agencies to operate more efficiently and keep the focus on driving value.

For PPC agencies, these updates come with tangible benefits and strategic implications:

Improved Client Relationships: With more insightful and customizable reporting, agencies can offer clients a more transparent view. This enhanced visibility can strengthen client relationships by building trust through transparency. When clients are better informed, agencies can demonstrate value more efficiently.

With more insightful and customizable reporting, agencies can offer clients a more transparent view. This enhanced visibility can strengthen client relationships by building trust through transparency. When clients are better informed, agencies can demonstrate value more efficiently. Increased Focus on Strategy Over Operations: Automation in inventory management, order creation, and billing processes allows agencies to shift focus from operational tasks to higher-level strategy. Agencies can now allocate more resources to developing creative and more impactful campaigns, ultimately driving better results for clients.

Automation in inventory management, order creation, and billing processes allows agencies to shift focus from operational tasks to higher-level strategy. Agencies can now allocate more resources to developing creative and more impactful campaigns, ultimately driving better results for clients. Scalability Made Easier: As agencies grow, managing a large number of campaigns across multiple clients becomes challenging. These new Ad Manager tools provide a framework that makes it easier to scale operations.

Final Thoughts

Google’s curation with Ad Manager represent a step forward in meeting evolving needs of agencies.

For PPC agencies, the ability to automate processes, manage inventory, and access enhanced reporting with greater flexibility can lead to improved results and stronger client relationships.

These tools allow agencies to focus on what matters most – driving impactful campaigns and delivering meaningful results.