Google Offers $340 Million Advertising Credits

Google announced it was offering ad credits to advertisers. The free ad credits will be available for use

$340 Million Ad Credits to SMBs

Google pledged to disburse $340 million dollars in credits to SMBs (Small and Medium Size Businesses).

These ad credits will begin to show in Google Ads accounts during the course of the next few months.

Ad Credits are for Existing Advertisers Only

Ad credits are only available to advertisers who have been active during the past year, with a Google Support page saying that it’s available to advertisers who have been active since the beginning of 2019.

This is what the support page announced:

“SMBs who have been active advertisers since January 1, 2019 will see a credit notification appear in their Google Ads account in the coming months.”

That means that small businesses who open a new Google Ads account will not be eligible for a credits.

There is no word of how much the ad credits will be issued to each advertiser.

Google Ad Credits Expire

The Google Ad Credits must be used this year. They will not be carried over to next year.

The ad credits will be available for use until the end of 2020. That means they will not be available for use in 2021. The ad credits must be used in 2020.

Where Can Google Ad Credits Be Used?

Google Ad credits will work across all of Google’s advertising channels.

According to Google:

“These ad credits will be applicable across the Google Ads platform including Search, Display, and YouTube as well as all campaign types.”

When Will Ad Credits Be Available?

According to Google the ad credits will not be available immediately. Google explained that this is an announcement and that the follow through is being worked on right now. The Google support page indicated that the notifications of ad credits will be made in the “coming months.”

