Microsoft Advertising is the New Bing Ads

Bing Ads has been officially rebranded as Microsoft Advertising, marking an evolution in the platform’s offerings.
As the company states in its announcement:
“… it’s no longer just reaching more people that matters to growing your brand. It’s about making each connection feel one-to-one, at just the right time and place. More meaningful, more timely, and more valuable — this is how we see advertising evolving.”
The change begins now:
- BingAds.com is now MicrosoftAdvertising.com
- Bing Ads Partner Program is now the Microsoft Advertising Partner Program
- Over the coming months, all experiences and materials will be updated to reflect Microsoft Advertising
Bing highlights some of the milestones reached by Bing Ads over the past 10 years:
- Half a million advertisers
- Access to more than half a billion consumers
- The exclusive provider of search advertising across Verizon Media
Over the next year, Microsoft plans to introduce more advertising products with built-in AI.
Microsoft emphasizes that none of the forthcoming changes to its advertising platform will compromise consumer privacy.