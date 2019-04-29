Advertisement

Microsoft Advertising is the New Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising is the New Bing Ads

Bing Ads has been officially rebranded as Microsoft Advertising, marking an evolution in the platform’s offerings.

As the company states in its announcement:

“… it’s no longer just reaching more people that matters to growing your brand. It’s about making each connection feel one-to-one, at just the right time and place. More meaningful, more timely, and more valuable — this is how we see advertising evolving.”

The change begins now:

  • BingAds.com is now MicrosoftAdvertising.com
  • Bing Ads Partner Program is now the Microsoft Advertising Partner Program
  • Over the coming months, all experiences and materials will be updated to reflect Microsoft Advertising

Bing highlights some of the milestones reached by Bing Ads over the past 10 years:

  • Half a million advertisers
  • Access to more than half a billion consumers
  • The exclusive provider of search advertising across Verizon Media

Over the next year, Microsoft plans to introduce more advertising products with built-in AI.

Microsoft emphasizes that none of the forthcoming changes to its advertising platform will compromise consumer privacy.

Ebook
