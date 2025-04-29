GoDaddy Is Offering Leads To Freelancers And Agencies

GoDaddy launched a new partner program called GoDaddy Agency that matches web developers with leads for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs). It provides digital agencies with tools, services, and support to help them grow what they offer their customers.

The new program is available to U.S. based freelancers and web development agencies. GoDaddy offers the following benefits:

Client leads

Partners are paired with SMBs based on expertise and business goals. GoDaddy delivers high-intent business referrals from GoDaddy’s own Web Design Services enquiries.

Partners are paired with SMBs based on expertise and business goals. GoDaddy delivers high-intent business referrals from GoDaddy’s own Web Design Services enquiries. Commission revenue opportunities

Partners can earn up to 20% commission for each new client purchases.

Partners can earn up to 20% commission for each new client purchases. Access to premium WordPress tools

Co-branded marketing

Top-performing partners benefit from more exposure from joint marketing campaigns.

Top-performing partners benefit from more exposure from joint marketing campaigns. Dedicated Support

Every agency is assigned an Agency Success Manager who can help them navigate ways to benefit more from the program.

Joseph Palumbo, Go-to-Market and Agency Programs Director at GoDaddy explained:

“The GoDaddy Agency Program is all about helping agencies grow. We give partners the tools, support, and referrals they need to take on more clients and bigger projects—without adding more stress to their day. It’s like having a team behind your team.”

For WordPress Developers And More

I asked GoDaddy if this program exclusively for WordPress developers. They answered:

“GoDaddy has a wide variety of products to help make any business successful. So, this isn’t just about WordPress. We have plenty of website solutions, like Managed WordPress, Websites + Marketing or VPS for application development. Additionally, we have other services like email through Office 365, SSL certificates and more.”

Advantage Of Migrating Customers To GoDaddy

I asked GoDaddy what advantages can a developer at another host receive by bringing all of their clients over to GoDaddy?

They answered:

“First, our extensive product portfolio and diverse hosting selection allows agencies to house all and any projects at GoDaddy, allowing them to simplify their operations and giving them the opportunity to manage their business from a single dashboard and leverage a deep connection with a digital partner that understands their challenges and opportunities. On top of that, there’s the growth potential. Every day, we get calls from customers who want websites that are too complex for us to design and build. So, we have created a system that instead of directing those customers elsewhere, we can connect with Web agencies that are better suited to handle their requests. If a digital agency becomes a serious partner and the work they do meets our standards, and they have great customer service , etc. we can help make connections that are mutually beneficial to our customers and our partners.”

Regarding my question about WordPress tools offered to agency partners, a spokesperson answered:

“We have a wide variety of AI tools to help them get their jobs done faster. From website design via AI to product descriptions and social posts. Beyond our AI tools, agency partners that use WordPress can work directly with our WordPress Premium Support team. This is a team of WordPress experts and developers who can assist with anything WordPress-related whether hosted at GoDaddy or somewhere else.”

Takeaways

When was the last time your hosting provider gave you a business lead? The Agency partner program is an innovative ecosystem that supports agencies and freelancers who partner with GoDaddy, a win-win for everyone involved.

It makes sense for a web host to share business leads from customers who are actively in the market for web development work with partner agencies and freelancers who could use those leads. It’s a win-win for the web host and the agency partners, an opportunity that’s worth looking into.

GoDaddy’s new Agency Program connects U.S.-based web developers, freelancers and agencies with high-intent leads from small-to-mid-sized businesses while offering commissions, tools, and support to help agencies grow their client base and streamline operations. The program is a unique ecosystem that enables developers to consolidate hosting, leverage WordPress and AI tools, and benefit from co-marketing and personalized support.

Client Acquisition via Referrals:

GoDaddy matches agency partners with high-intent SMB leads generated from its own service inquiries.

GoDaddy matches agency partners with high-intent SMB leads generated from its own service inquiries. Revenue Opportunities:

Agencies can earn up to 20% commission on client purchases made through the program.

Agencies can earn up to 20% commission on client purchases made through the program. Consolidated Hosting and Tools:

Agencies can manage multiple client types using GoDaddy’s product ecosystem, including WordPress, VPS, and Websites + Marketing.

Agencies can manage multiple client types using GoDaddy’s product ecosystem, including WordPress, VPS, and Websites + Marketing. Premium WordPress and AI Support:

Partners gain access to a dedicated WordPress Premium Support team and AI-powered productivity tools (e.g., design, content generation).

Partners gain access to a dedicated WordPress Premium Support team and AI-powered productivity tools (e.g., design, content generation). Co-Branded Marketing Exposure:

High-performing partners receive increased visibility through joint campaigns with GoDaddy.

High-performing partners receive increased visibility through joint campaigns with GoDaddy. Dedicated Success Management:

Each partner is assigned an Agency Success Manager for personalized guidance and program optimization.

Each partner is assigned an Agency Success Manager for personalized guidance and program optimization. Incentive for Migration from Other Hosts:

GoDaddy offers a centralized platform offering simplicity, scale, and client acquisition opportunities for agencies switching from other providers.

Read more about the GoDaddy Agency program:

GoDaddy Agency: A New Way to Help Digital Consultants Grow

Apply to join the Agency Program here.