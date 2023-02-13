Global Marketing Day [Feb. 16]: The 24-Hour Semrush Conference You Just Can’t Miss

This post was sponsored by Semrush. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own.

Imagine getting 24 hours’ worth of marketing tips from experts at top brands like Google, Amazon, Pinterest, and Adobe.

Now, imagine getting those valuable insights – for free.

Thanks to Semrush, this idea doesn’t have to exist only in your imagination because their Global Marketing Day conference has made it a reality.

“Global Marketing Day is my dream event,” says Olga Andrienko, VP of Brand Marketing at Semrush.

“I’d never seen a conference like it before. So, I wanted us at Semrush to create one that was unique, complex, and remarkable, yet so simple and easy for anyone to join and to watch.”

So what exactly is Global Marketing Day (GMD), and what can you expect when you attend?

Well, for starters, it’s a nonstop, worldwide livestream event – and it’s truly one-of-a-kind.

GMD consists of 48 sessions where you can learn everything from how to recession-proof your business to how to build a strong community on social media.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, this 24-hour marketing conference will stream live from three studios in New York, London, and Dubai.

With 150+ featured speakers from the world’s biggest brands, Global Marketing Day is sure to provide valuable knowledge for you to apply to your own strategies. Because, as Andrienko puts it:

“Who doesn’t want to discover marketing tips from Google, Meta, and TikTok? Or learn how Xbox, Vogue, and Nestle market their products to their audiences?”

Additionally, marketers and business owners will have the opportunity to connect with experts directly via real-time questions.

And the best part of all? GMD is completely free to attend.

Don’t miss out on your chance to network with marketing professionals from around the globe. Register for free at globalmarketingday.com.

What Topics Will Be Covered At GMD 2023?

There are always new technologies and strategies to learn and improve upon, especially as the digital marketing landscape continues to evolve.

Global Marketing Day covers a wide range of topics to provide attendees with up-to-date insights and relevant information.

“Our goal is to inspire marketers to implement something new in their approach or even open a new chapter in their career path,” Andrienko says.

This year’s conference will cover topics such as:

SEO.

Content.

Advertising.

Brand campaigns.

AI solutions.

Remote team development.

The future of work.

“We’re covering it all in Global Marketing Day because we know all areas of marketing are interconnected and important to stay updated on.”

To learn more about what topics will be discussed at GMD 2023, view the full event agenda.

Who Are The Speakers That Will Be Featured At GMD 2023?

“We hand picked the speakers and guest experts from all around the world, so there is a variety of diverse backgrounds and experiences,” says Andrienko.

“And we’ve structured each session so that any marketer or anyone interested in promoting their own business can walk away from this 24-hour event with case studies based on firsthand experience, up-to-the-minute trends, and applicable tips and tricks.”

Each speaker at Global Marketing Day will share their insights for 15 minutes, before they’re joined by two additional guest experts for a 15-minute panel discussion.

The panel will consist of guests from different backgrounds, such as other agencies or brands, to provide a variety of opinions and give a unique twist to any marketing topic.

Andrienko herself will be streaming live from the studio in Dubai to speak about how long it takes to rank higher on Google.

“I can’t wait to tune into other sessions on branding, social media, and creative campaigns,” she says. “If you’re interested in recession-proof approaches in digital marketing and the future of work, we have something for you as well.”

Some of the speakers she’s especially looking forward to include:

Linda Li, Head of Customer, Marketing, and E-Commerce at H&M Americas: Linda manages marketing, e-commerce, and customer-facing activations across H&M’s U.S., Canadian, and Latin American markets. She’ll bring the insights about bringing customers back into stores and how businesses can increase foot traffic.

Chanelle Kalfas, Head of Brand Marketing at The New York Times: Chanelle will lead a deep dive on emotional storytelling for brands. With over 15 years of experience building global brand strategy and creative development for iconic brands like Star Wars, Marvel, and My Little Pony, Chanelle took The New York Times’ brand marketing to new heights with its recent “Independent Journalism for an Independent Life” campaign.

Tejali Shete, Creative Director/Art Director at Amazon Prime Video: Tejali made her name working in some of the world’s top agency networks, rising through the ranks from a junior art director right up to the senior creative director level, and winning a few awards along the way. During the pandemic, she started offering her advertising and creative skills for free to local businesses. The success and high demand of this led her to found Roll Dot Agency, which she manages alongside her full-time job at Amazon. She’ll be talking about combining full-time work at Amazon with a side hustle – her agency.

For the full list of speakers and a summary of this year’s agenda, be sure to check out the Global Marketing Day event website.

What Inspired The Creation Of Global Marketing Day?

Semrush has long been a powerhouse in the digital marketing space, with clients in 180+ countries and a strong global community of opinion leaders.

Though they’re mostly known as an SEO-focused brand, their products have evolved into an all-in-one marketing platform, which also includes content marketing, competitor research, PPC, and social media marketing.

“Our audience has always loved webinars,” Andrienko notes, “so video has proven to be a great format.”

Since hosting 7,000 attendees for Digital Transformation Day in 2018, the brand decided to expand upon the idea and create a webinar that would stand out from all other events in the world.

“24 hours nonstop sounded like a real attention-catching challenge,” says Andrienko. “So we went for it!”

Global Marketing Day was created to empower marketers from all over the world to connect and share knowledge.

It was also important for Semrush to make this knowledge accessible to anyone on the planet, from the comfort of their own home, and for no charge.

According to Andrienko, this is what makes GMD truly unique, as it reflects their values of inclusivity, innovation, and continuous learning.

Semrush first pulled off this ambitious concept in 2019, with more than 56,000 registrants and averaging over 15,000 live viewers at a time.

“We connected people from all over the world in a way that had never been done before,” Andrienko says, “definitely in a way that couldn’t have been possible in person.”

Global Marketing Day is a unique opportunity for you to learn from, network with, and get inspired by other marketers around the world.

Sign up for free and get equipped with the insights you need to level up your marketing strategy.

Community Impact Of Global Marketing Day

“We want to inspire the next generation of marketers! We love bringing the global marketing community together, and that includes welcoming newbies into the fold,” says Andrienko.

Semrush created Global Marketing Day as a go-to place for marketers and business owners to keep up with what’s going on in the industry and check in with peers.

“Our goal is to always host top speakers from the world’s biggest brands so marketers can learn all about up-to-date marketing trends and insights,” Andrienko adds. “We want marketers to apply them to their own strategies for success and stay on top of the game.”

Whether you’re looking to discover new ideas, learn new tactics, or simply brush up on your skills, you won’t want to miss this year’s event. Sign up now to get access to insights you won’t find anywhere else.

Start Your Unique Marketing Adventure!

Global Marketing Day is your chance to join a special kind of online event.

“While there are many online conferences available, I think you’ll find ours is a unique experience,” says Andrienko. “It’s a labor of love and we poured all our energy into making this event a reality. We know it’ll be a valuable experience for everyone.”

Semrush is even working with professional studio crews to steer clear of technical issues and ensure attendees have the best quality experience.

And if you’re concerned about missing the sessions out of your timezone – because who’s realistically staying tuned in for 24 hours nonstop? – Semrush has you covered.

“We don’t want marketers to miss any insights, so we’ll be recording all sessions,” Andrienko points out. “Registered attendees who join and watch at some point during the livestream will be able to access the recordings after the event.”

Ready to start learning from and connecting with the world’s leading marketers? Plug in online from wherever you are and join us for a jam-packed 24 hours of industry insights.

Global Marketing Day 2023 starts at 10 a.m. ET on Feb. 16. See you there!