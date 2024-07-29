Getty Images Updated Generative AI Pushes Boundaries Of What’s Possible

Getty Images announced an updated AI model for their image generator that generates images faster and with a higher quality. The changes benefit users of Generative AI by Getty Images and also Generative AI by iStock.

Fully Licensed High Quality Images

The Getty AI generated images are trained on their own content which means that all generated images can be fully licensed and commercial use is indemnified which means that users can license the images without ethical worries about how the AI models were trained.

High Quality Image Generation And Modification

A benefit of the updated Generative AI By Getty is that both generated images and existing stock images can be edited and modified by the AI. An image can easily be extended horizontally or vertically, individual elements can be added or removed, including the entire background of the image.

This solves so many problems for publishers who are looking for images with specific qualities in them because now they can more easily edit images to make them fit their exact needs – without having to use an expensive image editing software or SaaS.

These are some of the features users can take advantage of:

“Industry-leading generation speed: Image generation speeds set to reach around 6 seconds, doubling the performance of the previous model, putting it at the forefront of the industry.

Advanced 4K generation detail: Enhanced detail and fidelity in generated images, with advanced upscaling and increased 4K generation detail.

Expanded support and adherence for more detailed prompts: Higher level of detail prompts results in images that more closely match the descriptions provided in the text prompt.

Longer prompts: Supports more complex and longer prompts, up to 250 words.

Advanced camera controls: Greater control over output using shot type and depth of field.”

Create Your Own AI Model

Enterprise level customers have the ability to fine-tune their own AI image generator models by training with their own images. This means that customers can create AI generated images based on their products, models and other image assets that are exclusive and proprietary to the users.

Getty Images Democratizes High Quality Images

Getty’s announcement represents a milestone in the business of stock images, enabling both pro and enthusiast level users to create and modify images at a level that was unthinkable only a few years ago.

