GBP Reviews Outage Is Over

A Googler published an update to let businesses know that the ongoing outage is almost over and that most businesses that have lost review counts should have seen them return to pre-outage levels. Businesses that continue to experience a review outage should see their problem resolved within a matter of days.

Google Business Profile Outage

The Googler posted the following update

“13-Feb-2025 Update

Most affected profiles now display accurate ratings and reviews. However, while we have made significant progress, some profiles may still experience a temporary lower count. These profiles should recover to pre-issue levels over the next few days. No reviews were unpublished due to this issue. If your review count does not return to the level it was before this issue in the next few days, please contact support.”

What Went Wrong?

An outage occurred that resulted in local business profiles reviews completely removed or showing less than normal. This caused considerable distress because businesses rely on their good reputations for businesses and it makes it harder for consumers to judge whether to visit a store, restaurant or service.