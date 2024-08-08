Free WordPress AI Writing Assistant By Jetpack

Jetpack announced a free WordPress writing tool called Write Brief With AI that improves the clarity and conciseness of content. The AI writing assistant is based on an internal tool used at Automattic and is now available without limitations regardless of whether a user is subscribed to Jetpack AI Assistant or not.

Write Brief With AI Is Free

The new AI tool started as an internal writing tool used at Automattic, the company behind WordPress.com, Jetpack, WooCommerce, and other companies. They are now integrating as part of the Jetpack AI plugin. Although Jetpack AI is a premium plugin (with a limited free trial), the functionality and usage of Write Brief with AI is available to all users both free and paid.

What It Does

The new Jetpack AI writing tool does three important things that can improve engagement and the overall quality of the content.

It measures the readability of the text. Flags long-winded sentences. Highlights words that convey uncertainty.

Importance Of Readability

Readability and a direct writing style are important for clearly expressing the content’s topic, which can indirectly benefit SEO, conversions, and engagement. This is because clarity and conciseness make the topic more evident and easily understood by search algorithms.

Why Removing Uncertainty Is Important

Regarding flagging words that sound uncertain, that has the effect of encouraging the writer to consider revisions that make the content more definitive and confident.

Here are examples of how confident writing improves content:

Example 1

This sentence expresses uncertainty:

I think we should consider expanding our marketing efforts.

This improved version of the same sentence is more confident:

We should expand our marketing efforts.

Example 2

This sentence is unconfident:

Maybe we should review the budget before making a decision.

This sentence is direct and definitive:

We should review the budget before making a decision.

The above examples show how improving directness and making sentences more decisive removes a level of ambiguity and makes them more understandable.

Will that help a web page rank better? Communicating without ambiguity makes it easy for search-related algorithms to understand content which in turn makes it easier to rank for the respective topic.

Embedded Within The WordPress Editor

The editor is located within the WordPress editor. Blocks must be enabled because it won’t work within the Classic Editor. Additionally, the functionality is turned off by default and has to be activated by toggling on within the AI Assistant Settings sidebar.

Should You Try Write Brief With AI?

If your site is already using blocks then it may be convenient to give the new writing assistant a try. The tool is focused on improving content according to best practices but not actually doing the writing itself. That’s a good use of AI because it preserves the authenticity of human authored content.

Download Jetpack and activate the free trial of the AI Assistant. Write Brief With AI is switched off by default, so toggle it on in the AI Assistant settings. While AI Assistant is limited in how many times it can be used, Write Brief With AI is in Beta and can be used without limitations.

Download Jetpack here:

Jetpack by Automattic

Learn More About Write Brief With AI

Read more at the official WordPress.com announcement:

Clearer Writing at Your Fingertips: Introducing Write Brief with AI (Beta)

Read the documentation on requirements, activation instructions and how to use it:

Create Better Content with Jetpack AI

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Velishchuk Yevhen