The Importance Of First Party Data Activation [Podcast]

Cookies going away in Chrome?

They already have been eliminated from the most popular browser on the mobile market – Safari.

How does this affect marketing & sales? What about Shopify merchants?

Brent Ramos, Product Director at Adswerve, joined me to discuss incremental measurement in ecommerce and beyond.

We talked about the importance of first-party data and the possibility of losing a lot of the third-party data that we’re getting through cookies on the Chrome browser.

Third-party data will probably always exist in some format, to some kind of degree, and not all third-party data is bad. First-party data is certainly not bad. It’s required for many daily things that we as consumers experience that we enjoy. So those first-party cookies will persist and will persist more than the third card, third-party cookies. –Brent Ramos, 05:58

Those touchpoints make up a full, wholesome persona of what a real human being could look like. And so it’s not a matter of how you collect it, but it’s a matter of having you started? And what are you doing? See it with an eye to activation. –Brent Ramos, 07:20

From the consumers’ point of view, they will be getting a better experience. They should be able to have better conversations with their brands across all of the different touchpoints and channels in a way that’s responsible and appropriate. And it’s useful all at the same time. –Brent Ramos, 11:10

[00:00] – About Brent

[03:13] – What is first-party data, and how is it different from third-party data?

[05:38] – What Brent thinks about Google’s first-party data announcement.

[07:00] – How can businesses begin with first-party data?

[10:11] – How will it change consumer experience?

[12:23] – Why didn’t people pay as much attention when Safari made the change?

[16:24] – Where do you keep first-party data?

[18:26] – Challenges behind owning data that businesses should be aware of.

[22:01] – Samples of first-party campaigns.

Resources mentioned:

Adswerve – https://adswerve.com/search

So the faster you can get first-party data and lifetime value modeling embedded into your bids, the better you will be. And you won’t have to worry about competition nearly as much when you know you can do that. –Brent Ramos, 26:52

Once you add lifetime value into the equation, no matter what the attribution channel, you’re just talking in a different language. Which is more so marketing than direct response that we’re used to talking with an SEO. –Loren Baker, 24:07

It’s only going to force firms and agencies to become better storytellers. That’s really what the core component is. –Brent Ramos, 11:10

Brent is a seasoned digital entrepreneur and ad tech expert with over 15 years of experience. He combines his expertise in front-line tactics and high-level strategy to help clients use the Google Marketing Platforms to achieve their goals.

He has been focused on delivering the highest level of predictable success possible based on new ideas that lead to high-level strategic marketing success as Product Director at Adswerve.

