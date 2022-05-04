  1. SEJ
  2.  » 
  3. Webinar

How To Harness First-Party Data & Win In A Cookieless Future

Learn how enterprises can better connect with prospects and customers by leveraging the power of first-party data.

How To Harness First-Party Data & Win In A Cookieless Future
Webinar

Register to Watch

Wrong Captcha

By clicking the "Sign Up" button, I agree and accept the Content Agreement and Privacy Policy of Alpha Brand Media. Please check your inbox for our confirmation email.

How prepared is your organization for the imminent loss of third-party data?

Are you ready for first-party data to take center stage in your marketing strategy?

Maybe you’re feeling unsure of how to use first-party data?

While cookies going away will reduce your access to third-party data, you can still strike the right balance with your acquisition strategies and provide your customers with high-converting, personalized experiences.

On April 27, I moderated a webinar with Vishal Maru, Vice President of Digital Solutions at iQuanti. He explained how enterprises could embrace the power of first-party data and better connect with their customers.

Here is a summary of the webinar. To access the entire presentation, complete the form.

How Advertisers Will Be Affected

The changing privacy landscape has a dramatic impact on the digital marketing ecosystem and is caused by:

  • A change in customer mindset.
  • Privacy regulations, such as GDPR, CCPA, etc.
  • Privacy changes from key players, such as Google & Apple.

[See the full impact of privacy changes] Instantly access the webinar →

What This Means For Advertisers

The reduction and removal of third-party data has the potential to cause:

  • Ineffective targeting.
  • Challenges with measurement & attribution.
  • An inability to track reach and frequency.

These all lead to lower campaign efficiencies, lower advertising ROI, and scale limits.

Why First-Party Data?

First-party data is the only sure solution during these uncertain privacy changes, in terms of:

  • Accuracy.
  • Relevancy.
  • Availability.
  • Cost-effectiveness.

[Learn how first-party data can still provide incredible value] Instantly access the webinar →

How To Leverage First-Party Data Effectively

The great news is that first-party data already exists within your organization and marketing database.

The key is understanding how to locate, use, and implement your owned data:

  1. Segment.
  2. Actively increase ways to build first-party data.
  3. Optimize for profitability.
  4. Create partnerships to leverage second-party data.
  5. Personalize.
  6. Gather consent.

Key Components For Building A Strong First-Party Data Strategy

  1. Build a robust first-party data and MarTech infrastructure.
  2. Effectively leverage first-party data for digital activation.
  3. Effectively leverage first-party data for measurement and attribution.

[Learn exactly how publishers & retail segments are doing this] Instantly access the webinar →

How To Build A Roadmap For Implementation

Organizations face challenges with effectively leveraging first-party data for digital marketing.

These challenges are:

  • Organizational & data silos.
  • Lack of in-house capabilities.
  • Lack of effective full-funnel activation strategy.

Steps To Overcoming Challenges & Building A Roadmap

Step 1: Build a first-party data strategy.

  • Break organizational and data silos.
  • Come together to build a first-party data strategy (including identifying all data sources, data cleaning, mapping across the customer journey, and opportunities for building data).

Step 2: Invest in a robust infrastructure.

  • Use onboarding platforms – CDP, CMP, ID Resolution, personalization, GMP, etc.
  • Build a connected infrastructure.

Step 3: Build or augment capabilities.

  • Utilize data science, advanced analytics, and platform-specific (CDP, personalization, etc.) capabilities.
  • Augment resources.

Step 4: Activate first-party data effectively.

  • Segment for prioritization & personalization.
  • Take a full-funnel approach.
  • Leverage AI/ML for an advanced strategy (for example, predictive audiences).

[Find out how to get a first-party data self-assessment] Instantly access the webinar →

[Slides] How To Harness First-Party Data & Win In A Cookieless Future

Here’s the presentation:

How To Harness First-Party Data & Win In A Cookieless Future from Search Engine Journal

Join Us For Our Next Webinar!

SERP Trends & Top Keyword Data By Industry

Which search trends and keywords should be a focus for your business this year?

Get insight into a variety of SEO metrics across regions, more specifically in the US and UK, which can help you make more data-driven decisions. Join our next webinar on May 4 at 2 p.m. ET.

Reserve my Seat

Image Credits

Featured Image: Paulo Bobita/Search Engine Journal

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Topic(s) of Interest*
By clicking the "SUBSCRIBE" button, I agree and accept the content agreement and privacy policy of Search Engine Journal.
Ebook
Heather Campbell

Heather Campbell

Director of Marketing at Search Engine Journal

Heather has over 20 years of industry experience and is the Director of Marketing at Search Engine Journal. Having worked ... [Read full bio]

Want to watch the webinar "How To Harness First-Party Data & Win In A Cookieless Future" on-demand?

Register To Watch