Top 10 Websites for Finding Perfect GIFs & Memes

When communicating online, it’s hard to show people exactly what you’re feeling.

You can’t smile at them, roll your eyes, shrug, or frown.

You can’t make them laugh with your hilarious expressions.

But what you can do is use a GIF.

Used at the right time, a GIF paints a thousand words.

It can induce a chuckle, nod of approval, or even a deep belly laugh.

So, if GIFs help you convey your feelings when chatting with friends, why not use them when talking to your audience?

Where to Find Trendy, Relevant, Exciting GIFs & Memes

Sure, there are tons of GIF websites out there.

But not all of them are user-friendly, and not all of them provide quality, relevant GIFs.

Here are the best places to find GIFs, memes, and short videos online that’ll bring a spark of life to your writing.

In 2013, Alex Chung and Jace Cooke came up with the brilliant idea of creating a “Google for GIFs.” The concept was a GIF search engine they could share with their friends.

But GIPHY didn’t remain a small network between friends.

Over the weekend it was created, it enjoyed 1 million hits.

Today, it has 500 million daily users sharing over 7 billion GIFs a day!

GIPHY is great to use if you’re a beginner.

It’s super simple to get GIF links to embed in your blog or share on social media.

Also, GIPHY will keep you in tune with the latest trends.

For instance, you don’t have to wait for a popular live event to be over before you can get GIFs custom-built around it.

The GIFs on Reddit are found in specific subreddits.

For instance, there are subreddits for dance GIFs, mechanical GIFs, analogy GIFs, and reaction GIFs.

Reddit takes the enjoyment of GIFs to a whole new level.

You can comment on or upvote GIFs you relate to.

You can upload your own creative GIFs and spark engagement with other users.

Here are three subreddits you’ll love:

Note: Make sure to read the rules before joining a subreddit. The rules help keep memes and GIFs within a subreddit specific and relevant.

Looking to make your audience laugh out loud with a hilarious comic you can relate to your brand? Or wanting to spice up your blog with unique emojis?

Know Your Meme is the website to visit.

Know Your Meme is also great because you can learn the history of your favorite memes.

You can learn who created a particular meme, how often it was shared or upvoted, and fun facts no one else knows.

IMgur is the site to visit if you want to get super specific.

It has a special tool meant to help you narrow down your search.

Here’s what it looks like:

IMgur is called “the magic of the internet,” and rightly so!

It’s packed with everything from Mardi Gras to oddly satisfying GIFs, cute animals to cosplay to Dungeons and Dragons.

GIFbin has a huge collection of GIFs to make you chuckle or laugh out loud.

If you’re a fan of everything old-school and retro, you’ll love the site’s color combination and theme.

At GIFbin, you can search for GIFs and memes from either general or specific categories.

For general categories, think adorable animals and chubby babies.

For specific, think Arnold Schwarzenegger and “dad reflexes.”

Tumblr will keep you absorbed for hours if you don’t watch out.

Here are three things you’ll love about it:

You can follow personal blogs of people you admire and stay updated on all their new GIFs and memes.

You can search popular topics like movies, sports, and events.

You can find inspirational quotes, videos, news, and chats.

You can even start your own Tumblr blog and gain exposure for your brand.

Tired of using GIFs other people made?

Or maybe you can’t find the exact GIF to express your point or feeling.

If so, you’ll love creating your own GIF at IMGflip.

It’s super simple, too. All you need to do is upload a photo, type in your text, and you’re done!

You can even use one of IMGflip’s photos and personalize it by adding your own text.

If you’re a fan of using GIFs on social media, Tenor is a name you’re familiar with. You no doubt love the GIF keyboard Tenor created for social.

Tenor is also great if you’re looking for a super specific GIF to add to your blog. On Tenor, you can narrow down your search using search buttons.

For instance, type “cat” in the search field. You’ll get a bunch of results, plus search suggestions like “cute cat,” “cat love,” and “sad cat.” Click on “cute cat” and you’ll get “cute cat couple” and “cute cat sleep.”

The choices go on until you’ve found the perfect GIF.

Gfycat offers GIFs that are on the spectrum between GIF, meme, and short video. There are tons of categories, from celebrities to gaming.

Gfycat also allows you to create and upload your own GIFs and videos.

At Free GIF Maker, you can turn almost anything into a GIF.

For example, you can transform your favorite YouTube video into a GIF.

You can upload your own photos and add unique effects.

You can even try the “reverse GIF” feature, which allows you to take your favorite GIF and make it play backward!

How to Bring Charm to Your Blog with Accurate GIFs

What do you do when words aren’t enough to convey your meaning?

You use a GIF, of course!

A funny, witty, clever GIF can mean all the difference between stark and boring and interesting and alive.

GIFs can break the tedium of long paragraphs of text, make your readers pause and chuckle, and transform your blog into a lively, relatable piece.

