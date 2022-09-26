How To Quickly Fill Content Gaps In Your Strategy

Want your business’s website to get more views?
Need more website views to convert visitors into customers?
If you want your business to thrive online, content creation is the name of the game.
But if you’re worried that you don’t have time to write the content, we’ve got you covered.
Whether you’re an agency cranking out content for hundreds of clients, or a solopreneur trying to update your blog more frequently, chances are you need a simpler solution.
So, let’s explore how you can get high-quality, accurate content on your site so you can focus on what you do best – building your business.
But first, why is content necessary? How do you make sure it works for your goals?
How An Effective Content Strategy Helps You Beat Your Competition
Content is how your future customer will find your website in a Google search.
Your first goal is to have outstanding content that outshines your competition and helps you rank above them on search engine results pages (SERPs).
Not only does compelling, consistent content help you engage with your audience, but it also:
- Builds trust between you and your readers.
- Develops and expands your brand presence.
- Increases your website’s organic search visibility.
Your content strategy should consider each individual route a reader can take to reach your ultimate goal.
Ideally, you’ll want to have a piece of content that answers every potential question, need, and experience that your potential customer has before purchasing from you.
Once your potential customer feels they have learned everything they need to know, they’re primed and ready to convert – you want them to be on your website when they make that decision.
As you can imagine, when executed well, content creation can be one of the most critical components of your search marketing strategy.
How To Create Amazing Content Faster
When it comes to increasing your search visibility through quality content creation, it goes without saying:
- The faster you can increase your website’s content, the faster you’ll have a chance to outrank your competition.
- The more content you create, the more chances you’ll have to dominate SERPs and gain more website traffic.
Option 1: Build A Dedicated Content Team
The first option is to build out a content creation team that lives, breathes, and writes for your brand.
Based on your calculated content need, as illustrated by your content strategy, you’ll be able to uncover if you need a continuous team of two people or ten.
Yes, you would be expanding your in-house teams and growing your employee base, but it should be a consideration for the right content.
Option 2: Pay For Your Content Team Only When You Need Them
The second option is to follow the proven footsteps of many businesses that are turning to freelance platforms as a convenient and cost-effective way to outsource their content creation process.
When it comes to selecting the right talent for your niche and onboarding them to your unique style and voice, it’s important to make sure the freelance platform you choose will help move your business forward.
How To Make Sure Your Freelance Writers Are A Good Fit For Your Company
When researching a freelance writer platform, ask yourself:
- Does the platform actually vet its freelancers rigorously to ensure the highest standard of skill and expertise?
- Does the platform track talent performance and guarantee your satisfaction with the services provided?
- Would you like to use artificial intelligence technology to match your precise style of writing with the most suitable talent?
We know of at least one freelance marketing platform that checks all of these boxes – and that’s WriterAccess.
This innovative platform makes it easy to find writers, place orders, and manage workflow, all from one central place.
With 6 straight years on the INC 5000 list, WriterAccess prides itself on delivering the quality content required to grow any brand or scale any agency.
How WriterAccess Can Help You Complete Your Ultimate Content Strategy
We recently had the opportunity to try WriterAccess for ourselves and play with some of its coolest features.
Having already used some of the other popular freelance platforms out there, we were excited to give WriterAccess a go and see how it measures up.
(Spoiler Alert: It didn’t disappoint!)
So, can WriterAccess help your business achieve online success? Is this the content strategy solution you’ve been looking for? Here, we dive into all the details and tell you everything you need to know.
What Is WriterAccess?
WriterAccess is a content creation platform that provides all the services you need to scale your business, master content marketing, and win online.
As the fastest-growing freelance marketplace (from 0 to over 40,000 customers – without VC funding), WriterAccess aims to advance the content marketing revolution worldwide.
According to Byron White, Founder and CEO of WriterAccess, their target market is centered around “content marketers looking to make the world a better place with quality content as the driver.”
“That can be a Fortune 500 chief marketing officer,” White notes, “or a solopreneur who’s now a content strategist and tasked with creating great content.”
No matter the size of your business, WriterAccess can set you up with a streamlined system to put your content marketing on cruise control.
“Within two months, we can pretty much move a client to automating what they do and not having to reinvent the wheel every time they want five blog posts created for their website,” says White.
Not only does WriterAccess help you find the best talent to kick off your content marketing initiatives, but they also offer a range of tools and training opportunities.
The Triad Of Power
“Advance your business or agency with what we call the Triad of Power, which is a namely great talent, killer tools, and awesome training,” White says. “That is access to hundreds of sessions and keynotes and workshops that we’ve done, which are all rolled up inside the training portal, much like our tools are all rolled up in the tools portal, and our talent are rolled up in the talent portal.”
So, what exactly is included in each of these portals? Let’s take a look.
Get Access To Over 20,000 Hand-Screened Content Marketers
Through the WriterAccess Talent Marketplace, you’ll have access to more than 20,000 hand-screened:
- Writers.
- Editors.
- Translators.
- Designers.
- Illustrators.
- Animators.
- Content Strategists.
Each of these pre-vetted marketers can easily help you craft your content strategy and see it to completion, without having to leave the platform.
Remove The Guesswork – Feel Certain In Your Freelance Marketer Picks
All of your future talent on WriterAccess’ platform are star-rated by customer reviews combined with performance algorithms, which removes the guesswork and saves you time.
“We’ve made it our point to do a really good job of not only screening talent, but tracking their performance, and we do that in a variety of ways,” says White.
How WriterAccess’ Freelancers Are Vetted
The freelancer screening process at WriterAccess requires all applicants to be manually reviewed based on a thorough:
- Background check.
- Portfolio review.
- Skill assessment.
- References from past clients.
These metrics are also used to validate pay rates and quality of work.
They even check IP addresses to verify the talent’s location, which reduces any potential fraud risk.
There’s also a pretty in-depth performance tracking process, which lends perspective to a freelancer’s standard of work and level of consistency:
- Did the talent meet, exceed, or fall below expectations?
- Did they deliver on time?
- Did they ask for an extension?
- How much back-and-forth happened between the freelancer and client?
One important thing to note is that WriterAccess avoids penalizing writers for things like asking lots of questions and making sure they’re up-to-date on what the goals of a project are. This is particularly helpful when a client may not be able to fully articulate the goals of their project or the specific tone and style they’re looking for.
“You don’t want to have your performance algorithm trigger too many negative performance characteristics that might be false claims,” White points out. “So all of these things need to be massaged by hand and reviewed by talent managers that we have in the platform.”
These types of protections show that WriterAccess has the freelancer’s best interest at heart. And what’s more, they offer the most competitive rates to ensure they attract the best talent on the market.
WriterAccess’ Marketers Are Always Ahead Of The Curve
WriterAccess hosts an annual Content Marketing Conference (CMC), where customers, writers, and fans gather to learn what’s new and what’s next in content marketing. When the pandemic hit, CMC pivoted to a digital experience, allowing over 14,000 people to attend virtually.
And later in 2020, WriterAccess launched the WriterAccess Academy, which offers free content strategy masterclass certification to anyone who’s interested.
Dynamic Tool Suite Integrates With Semrush, Surfer SEO, Shutterstock & More
In addition to the freelancer marketplace, WriterAccess also offers a variety of intuitive tools to help boost your content strategy.
- Content Strategy: Create everything from customer journey maps to creative briefs to personas, all from within the platform.
- SEO Integrations: The tools portal even includes integrations with partners like Surfer SEO, Semrush, and SpyFu.
- Premium Stock Photography Access: With Getty Images, Shutterstock, and more, you’ll be able to access a premium selection of images and optimize your content for search engines.
- Remote Conference Tools: Advanced voice recording, conference calling, and translation services help connect you directly with talent. Sometimes, the most effective way to convey your ideas and communicate your vision for a project is by actually speaking to the freelancer – and these tools help tremendously with that.
Perhaps the coolest and most unique feature is the AI tool, which uses artificial intelligence to help you match talent with the exact tone and style of a writing sample you create.
And of course, once your content is published, WriterAccess has content analytics available to measure how it performs on the web.
Whitelabel Content Marketing Platform For Agencies
As a former content marketing agency itself, WriterAccess is uniquely qualified to address agency pain points.
“We have different tools that agencies can use versus, say, small businesses. Agencies have a different set of problems and challenges,” says White.
One example of this is the White Label Portal offered within the platform.
With this feature, agencies can hire WriterAccess writers to essentially ghostwrite for the clients they’re creating for.
Agencies can also configure portals for their clients to log into, where they can approve, reject, and provide feedback on the content being created. This allows the agency to remain the core relationship facilitator, with WriterAccess as their white-label solution.
Writer Access Pricing
Of course, as we highlight the many features available within this robust system, you’re probably wondering, “How much?”
WriterAccess creates software to be used by SMBs and global brands alike – and that level of inclusion is reflected in the pricing.
Memberships with WriterAccess range from just $39 per month for a basic plan, to $99 per month for a premium plan. While enterprise plans are determined on a case-by-case basis, White stresses the importance of keeping these prices equally reasonable for the services provided.
“We don’t want to charge three to five thousand dollars a month for an enterprise-level solution to use our software, just because they’re enterprise,” White says. “We’ve had a different attitude – We’re like, ‘let’s make our software affordable for anyone and everyone.’”
Why WriterAccess?
There are so many freelance marketplace options out there, so why choose WriterAccess?
“I think where we differ is in our philosophical approach to the marketplace, where we follow an idea-led, platform-centered, process-driven business,” says White.
Attention to detail is ultimately what separates WriterAccess from the competition and makes them worth the investment. Every step of the process is well-thought-out and no one gets left behind. Whether you’re a small business or enterprise or agency, you can trust that your WriterAccess experience will be crafted with you in mind.
It’s also evident that WriterAccess understands freelancer-client interaction considerations. Not only are customers guaranteed the best tools and services, but freelancers are paid fairly and protected from unfair ratings.
“Our talent gets paid the best rates, and our customers get the best software,” says White.
One thing that really stands out is their 100% Delight Guarantee. With this offering, WriterAccess gives you the peace of mind of knowing that if anything goes wrong in your dealings with a freelancer, you’re covered, no matter what.
“From day one, we have guaranteed the quality of our work,” White states. “If you’re not happy with even a single article, we ask that you tell the writer what’s wrong with it, so the writer can learn where they went wrong and attempt to fix it. But if they fix it and it’s not to your satisfaction, you don’t pay, period. The end. No questions asked.”
For anyone looking to save time, energy, effort, and money in connecting with top-tier content creators and getting high-quality results, a service like WriterAccess is invaluable.
Would you like to connect with top-tier
content creators and get high-quality results?
The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor's own.