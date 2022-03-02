Looking for easier, faster ways to propel your site to the top of Google?

They say that tons of high-quality content mean a higher search rank.

A higher search rank means more visitors to your site – more site viewers means more chances to convert.

But who has the time and resources to create enough content to justify the investment?

Jeff Coyle, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at MarketMuse, will talk about how you can successfully spend less time creating content and more time raking in leads through AI-powered content research, intelligence, and writing.

He joins me on the SEJ Show at 3 p.m. ET on March 8, 2022. You can join us, too, and submit your questions live on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

You’ll discover how to increase your publication tempo while freeing up bandwidth, build content-driven customer journeys, and get discovered by the people who need you most.

Jeff Coyle, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer At MarketMuse On The SEJ Show

There is no such thing as too much experience in digital marketing.

Jeff Coyle is a cross-disciplinary, data-driven inbound marketing executive with more than 20 years of experience managing products and website networks, specializing in helping companies grow.

He is a search engine marketer’s dream; he sets the quality standards for content.

Coyle currently leads MarketMuse, an industry leader with a semantic, relevance-based content planning and evaluation approach.

Coyle was at TechTarget leading up their B2B technology publishing efforts before co-founding MarketMuse as Chief Product Officer – he knows his stuff!

Coyle will share his insights with us on the Search Engine Journal Show at 3 p.m. ET on March 8, 2022.

Have questions you’d like to ask Jeff? Join us live and submit your questions on LinkedIn, Facebook, or YouTube.

We’ll post a recap and link the video and podcast here after the show.