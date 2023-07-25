What Factors Contribute To High On-Page SEO Scores (But Low Domain Authority)?

Today’s Ask An SEO question comes from Sommer, who asks:

What might be factors contributing to high on-page SEO scores but low domain authority?

Today, we will dive into a topic that many website owners find puzzling: the relationship between on-page SEO scores and domain authority.

As you know, on-page SEO is about enhancing individual web pages with the aim of achieving higher rankings on search engine results pages (SERPs) and attracting an increased flow of relevant traffic.

On the other hand, domain authority is a term commonly used to measure a site’s overall authority based on its backlinks.

What Is Domain Authority?

Domain authority should only be used when referring to Moz’s tools.

What I refer to as link authority measures a website’s overall trustworthiness and authority in the eyes of search engines based on various factors such as the quality and quantity of inbound links, website age, and online presence.

Several tools besides Moz – including Ahrefs, Majestic, Semrush, and others – can help measure your link authority.

High On-Page SEO Score With Low Link Authority

What happens when a website has a high on-page SEO score but a low link authority?

If a website is new, it may take time to build link authority, which can hinder its overall score.

Likewise, if a website has limited backlinks or poor-quality backlinks, it can struggle to achieve a high link authority score, even if its on-page SEO is strong.

Those in niche industries can struggle to create link authority without a consistent link-building strategy.

Some industries have fewer websites and less competition, making achieving a high on-page SEO score easier.

However, this may not necessarily translate to a high link authority score.

With fewer websites in a particular niche, there may be fewer opportunities for backlinks, which can hinder the website’s link authority.

Content Strategy And Link Authority

Furthermore, a website’s content strategy is critical in building link authority.

A comprehensive content strategy that includes regular blog posts, long-form content, and other valuable resources can help build authority and attract inbound links.

A website with limited content may struggle to build link authority, even if its on-page SEO is strong.

Social Media And Link Authority

Social media can also contribute to a website’s link authority.

A strong social media presence can increase brand awareness, drive traffic to the website, and earn backlinks from other websites.

Conversely, if a website has little-to-no social media presence, it can be challenging to build link authority.

The Bottom Line

So, what’s the bottom line?

While on-page SEO and link authority are closely related, they are different.

A website can have a high on-page SEO score but a low link authority due to several factors, such as limited backlinks, poor-quality backlinks, being in a niche industry, limited content, and a lack of social media presence.

To achieve high on-page SEO and link authority, a website needs a comprehensive SEO strategy that includes both on-page and off-page optimization and a strong content strategy and social media presence.

By focusing on these factors, website owners can improve their online presence and search engine rankings.

Featured Image: StunningArt/Shutterstock