Facebook’s New Creator Studio App Helps With Managing Pages On the Go

Facebook is launching a Creator Studio app for iOS and Android that assists users with managing page content and monitoring performance.

This marks the first time Facebook’s Creator Studio has had a mobile app, which is designed to be a companion to the more robust desktop app.

In an announcement, Facebook states:

“The app is an evolution of and mobile complement to Creator Studio, the desktop hub dedicated to helping creators and publishers manage their content, track performance, and connect meaningfully with their audiences on Facebook. The new experience offers the same actionable insights and meaningful engagement metrics, all from the ease of a mobile device.”

The mobile version of Creator Studio doesn’t offer the full set of features available in its desktop counterpart, although it does have some useful capabilities for page managers on the go.

Facebook’s Creator Studio app offers:

Insights: Data and engagement metrics about how content is performing.

Editing: Ability to edit video titles and descriptions, delete and expire posts, publish drafted posts and reschedule scheduled posts.

Messaging: Read and respond to Facebook messages and comments using Inbox directly in the app.

Multi-Account Support: Manage multiple Pages on Facebook and toggle between them from the same app in the same session.

Notifications: Immediate in-app notifications for key milestones.

The Creator Studio app lacks the ability to upload content and create new posts. Users can only manage content that has already been posted or scheduled.

Creator Studio is available to download now from the iOS and Android app stores.

Source: Facebook