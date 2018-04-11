Facebook Users Have to Re-Confirm App Permissions Every 90 Days

Anyone who signs into apps with their Facebook credentials will now have to re-confirm data permissions every 90 days.

This is a result of changes made to Facebook’s user access tokens. A access token is granted when a user chooses to sign into an app with their Facebook login information.

Instead of the access token being granted once and lasting indefinitely, they will now expire every 90 days. That means users will have to grant access again by going through the Facebook login process once more.

A Facebook representative states:

”We believe this immediate access update helps build trust and leads to stronger connections within our ecosystem.”

This change will not come into effect immediately, as it will be rolled out gradually to all apps over the upcoming weeks.