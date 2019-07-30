Advertisement

Facebook Updates Business Manager With Improved Design & Navigation

Matt Southern
Facebook Updates Business Manager With Improved Design & Navigation
Facebook is rolling out several updates to Business Manager designed to compliment the new features launched earlier this year.

With a new design and navigation, users should find it easier to manage assets and permissions in Business Manager going forward.

When opening the new Business Manager you’ll first see a new shortcuts tool which offers fast access to different sections based on previous activity.

Here’s what else is included in this update to Business Manager:

  • Ad Creation: A new ads creation tool takes users directly into Ads Manager to build ads.
  • Business Asset Groups: Group your Facebook Page, ad accounts, pixel and other assets so you can manage permissions for all of them at once.
  • Onboarding: A new tool makes it easier to view all partners, onboard new partners and grant access to assets.

