Facebook Updates Business Manager With Improved Design & Navigation

Facebook is rolling out several updates to Business Manager designed to compliment the new features launched earlier this year.

With a new design and navigation, users should find it easier to manage assets and permissions in Business Manager going forward.

When opening the new Business Manager you’ll first see a new shortcuts tool which offers fast access to different sections based on previous activity.

Here’s what else is included in this update to Business Manager:

Ad Creation : A new ads creation tool takes users directly into Ads Manager to build ads.

: A new ads creation tool takes users directly into Ads Manager to build ads. Business Asset Groups : Group your Facebook Page, ad accounts, pixel and other assets so you can manage permissions for all of them at once.

: Group your Facebook Page, ad accounts, pixel and other assets so you can manage permissions for all of them at once. Onboarding: A new tool makes it easier to view all partners, onboard new partners and grant access to assets.