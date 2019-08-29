Facebook Rolls Out Automated Lead Generation in Messenger

ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook is launching automated lead generation, which lets businesses qualify leads in Messenger and continue the conversation in their preferred channel.

This feature is designed to be used in conjunction with click-to-Messenger ads, which triggers conversations between businesses and Facebook users.

After tapping on a click-to-Messenger ad, users go through an automated series of questions that can be answered with pre-filled or free form responses.

The automated system is also designed to follow-up by sending reminders to users if they don’t complete the questions.

Businesses can integrate Messenger with their CRM provider in order to capture information provided by customers and identify qualified leads. Then, Pages can manually continue the conversation through Pages Inbox, Pages Manager App, or a third-party live chat provider.

Facebook says businesses are seeing results from nurturing leads in Messenger and continuing the conversation with potential leads in their preferred channel.

“RIFT Tax, a UK-based financial services company, used lead generation in Messenger to increase its customer base of Armed Forces members—increasing qualified leads by 42%. By following up with leads in Messenger, RIFT Tax was able to respond in less than 10 minutes and achieved an 18% higher lead resolve rate versus phone.”

Lead generation in Messenger presents an opportunity for businesses to connect with customers in a way that’s easy and convenient for both parties.

Facebook cites a study which shows over 61% of people surveyed across the US, UK, Brazil, and India agree messaging is the easiest, most convenient way to contact a business.