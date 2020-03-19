Get Your Report for Free!
Facebook Puts COVID-19 Information on Top of Users’ News Feeds

Facebook is placing a coronavirus information center on top of all users’ news feeds with articles from vetted sources.

This is being done to help ensure users are staying informed with the latest news from trusted authorities.

“Today we’re announcing the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information Center, featured at the top of News Feed, to provide a central place for people to get the latest news and information as well as resources and tips to stay healthy and support their family and community.”

Facebook’s new coronavirus information center displays real-time updates from national health authorities and global organizations such as the World Health Organization.

Articles and videos with helpful tips about preventing the spread of COVID-19 will also be featured in the information center.

Users will have the option to follow the coronavirus information center, which is just like following any other page. This will place updates from health authorities throughout users’ news feeds.

This feature is first rolling out to the following countries:

  • US
  • UK
  • Italy
  • France
  • Germany
  • Spain

People in the US will also see features to connect with local groups where they can either ask for or offer help to others in their community.

Source: Facebook Newsroom

Ebook
