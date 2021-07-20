Facebook Pay Rolling Out to Shopify Sites in August

Facebook Pay will be available as a checkout option for all Shopify sites in the US starting this August.

Until now, Facebook Pay has been a payment system for transactions conducted within Facebook’s own apps. It’s used to send money, shop, make donations, and more.

As of August, Facebook Pay can be used by US Shopify merchants offer a more seamless checkout experience for customers.

“Starting this August, businesses in the US who use participating platforms will have the ability to enable Facebook Pay as a payment option directly on their websites, giving their customers the ability to speed through checkout without having to re-enter their payment information. We’re starting the rollout with Shopify merchants and expect to expand availability with more platforms and payment service providers over time.”

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

When customers choose Facebook Pay as a checkout option, they can log in with their Facebook credentials and payment forms will be pre-populated with information stored in their account.

This low-friction, mobile-friendly checkout experience can help businesses drive higher conversion rates.

Details to Note About Facebook Pay

Facebook’s announcement adds a number of disclaimers that sound like they’re directed at users who may be apprehensive toward using a Facebook-branded payment system.

The company notes that payment details are encrypted and securely stored, which eliminates the need for businesses to manage that information on their end.

As it relates to the sharing of between Facebook and other companies, it’s stated that the payment details provided through Facebook Pay will not be used to serve personalized ads.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Payments and transactions conducted through Facebook Pay will not be shared to the user’s Facebook feed.

The rollout of Facebook Pay is starting with Shopify merchants in the US, but its availability is expected to expand to more platforms and payment service providers over time.

Source: Facebook For Business