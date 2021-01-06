Facebook Pages Redesigned, 5 New Features Added

Facebook is rolling out a redesigned layout for Pages along with new features to help foster community building and achieve business objectives.

The most notable change to Facebook Page layouts is the emphasis on followers over number of likes. It’s no longer possible for users to see how many likes a page has received, they will see the total number of followers instead.

Followers is arguably a more important metric, at least for Page admins, as it refers to the number of people signed up to receive updates from the Page.

Another change to Page layouts makes it easier for users to see who is running it. Bios of Page managers are now more accessible.

Those are the main changes for users. Now let’s take a look at the new features for businesses and marketers.

5 New Features for Facebook Pages

Facebook is adding the following new features to Pages:

A dedicated News Feed

Easy navigation

Improved Page management tools

Actionable insights

Safety and integrity features

Continue reading to learn more about these features in details.

Dedicated News Feed

For the first time, Page managers can now view a dedicated News Feed which is separate from their personal feed.

“We are bringing the power of News Feed to Pages for the first time. Now Pages can discover and join conversations, follow trends, interact with peers and engage with fans.”

In addition, the News Feed for Pages will suggest new connections such as other public figures, Pages, and Groups. Suggestions for trending content will be shown in the News Feed as well.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

In an effort to encourage more engagement from Pages, comments from public figures will be bumped to the top of the comments section.

This allows pages to be more visible to a wider audience. Users will be able to follow Pages directly from the comments sections.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Easy Account Switching

Facebook is making it easier for admins to navigate between their their personal profile and their Page using a switcher.

This feature can be accessed by tapping on the three-line icon on the bottom left of the main navigation bar.

At the top of the screen you’ll see your personal profile and your page. Tap on one or the other to switch between them.

Improved Page Management Tools

Facebook is introducing task-based admin controls to Pages, granting the ability to assign permissions based on specific tasks.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Admins will be able to assign varying levels of access to manage tasks such as Insights, Ads, Content, and Community Activity & Messages.

Actionable Insights

Facebook says it’s bringing more actionable insights to Pages, but is null on the exact details.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

A help page states: “Updated insights will help you understand your audience and how your content performs.”

The improvements to Page insights is also said to include more relevant notifications.

Safety & Integrity Features

Facebook is improving its ability to detect activity which is not allowed on the platform including hate speech, violent, sexual or spammy content, and impersonation.

As part of this effort Facebook is making the blue verified badges more visible, which will make it easier for users to identify posts and comments from authentic Pages and profiles.

No Features Getting Removed

Other than public like counts, nothing is getting removed from Facebook Pages as part of this update. Admins will continue to have access to everything they did previously.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

For more details see the official announcement along with this help page.