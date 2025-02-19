Facebook Now Deletes Live Videos After 30 Days

Facebook announced an update to its live video storage policy.

Effective immediately, all newly created live videos will be stored for 30 days before being automatically removed.

This is a change from the previous policy, which retained live video content indefinitely.

Key Details

30-Day Limit For New Live Videos

Beginning today, any new live video on Facebook can be replayed, downloaded, or shared for up to 30 days. After this period, the platform will automatically delete the content.

Older Live Videos To Be Removed

Existing live videos older than 30 days will also be removed in stages over the coming months. Facebook will notify users via email and in-app alerts before their archival videos are scheduled for deletion, granting 90 days to save, transfer, or convert the content.

New Download & Transfer Tools

To help users keep or migrate their old live videos, Facebook is introducing new tools that enable quick downloading or transferring directly to cloud storage services.

Why the Change?

Facebook says it updated its policy to match industry practices better and respond to how people watch videos.

Most views of live videos happen in the first few weeks after they are posted, so long-term storage is less important for many content creators and their viewers.

How to Manage Your Live Videos

Facebook has outlined multiple options for users to retain or repurpose their content:

Single Download Select an individual live video on your Facebook Page or profile.\ Open the content in full screen, select the “…” menu, and choose Download video. Bulk Download Access your Activity Log or Videos tab on a Page or profile. Filter for “Your live videos” to quickly find all eligible broadcasts. Download multiple videos within a specified date range. Transfer Videos to Cloud Services Initiate the download flow and choose “Transfer live videos.” Select a compatible cloud storage provider (e.g., Dropbox or Google Drive). Move your content seamlessly without manually storing files on a device. Convert to Reels Clip highlights from any recorded live video to create reels. Share these condensed clips to your Facebook Page, where they persist beyond the 30-day limit.

Postponing The Deletion

If you need more time to manage your archived live videos, Facebook allows you to delay the deletion for six months.

After this grace period, any unaddressed videos will be removed.

Looking Ahead

Creators and businesses who stream on Facebook should be aware of these changes and take steps to protect their content.

Visit Facebook’s Help Center for more information and detailed instructions on saving or transferring your live streams.