Facebook Merges Messenger With Instagram DMs

Facebook is bringing the best of Messenger to Instagram DMs, which will allow users on both platforms to seamlessly connect with each other.

In addition to cross-platform messaging, a total of 10 new features are coming to Instagram DMs.

Users can choose to update immediately or delay the update to a later time.

If you’re eligible for the update you’ll see the following prompt upon opening Instagram:

Here’s more about the new features and the changes you can expect if you choose to update now.

New Features Coming to Instagram Direct Messaging

These are all the new features coming to Instagram DMs:

Cross-platform Messaging : Seamlessly connect with people across Instagram and Messenger by using either app to send messages and join video calls.

: Seamlessly connect with people across Instagram and Messenger by using either app to send messages and join video calls. Watch Together : Watch videos on Facebook Watch, IGTV, Reels, TV shows, movies, and more with other users during a video call.

: Watch videos on Facebook Watch, IGTV, Reels, TV shows, movies, and more with other users during a video call. Vanish Mode : A chat mode where seen messages disappear after they’re seen or when you close the chat.

: A chat mode where seen messages disappear after they’re seen or when you close the chat. Selfie Stickers : A new way to react to messages. A hybrid of Boomerangs, emojis, and selfies.

: A new way to react to messages. A hybrid of Boomerangs, emojis, and selfies. Chat Colors : Personalize your chats with color gradients.

: Personalize your chats with color gradients. Custom Emoji Reactions : Create a shortcut of your favorite emojis to react quickly to messages.

: Create a shortcut of your favorite emojis to react quickly to messages. Forwarding : Share content with up to five friends or groups at once.

: Share content with up to five friends or groups at once. Replies : Respond directly to a specific message in your chat.

: Respond directly to a specific message in your chat. Animated Message Effects : Add visual flair to a message with animated send effects.

: Add visual flair to a message with animated send effects. Message Controls : Decide who can message you directly, and who can’t message you at all.

: Decide who can message you directly, and who can’t message you at all. Enhanced Reporting and Blocking Updates: Report full conversations in addition to single messages. Receive proactive blocking suggestions across Instagram and Messenger when you add your accounts in the new Accounts Center.

Aside from the above new features, which users can choose to utilize or not, the main change to be aware of is who’s able to message you.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

People using Messenger can now reach you on Instagram without you needing to download a new app, and vice versa.

Messages and calls from people using Instagram will stay in the Instagram app.

Facebook says even more ways to connect will be added over time.

Some of these features, such as custom emoji reactions and selfie stickers, will be available on Instagram first and come to Messenger after.

Growth of Messaging on Instagram & Facebook

Facebook highlights how far messaging has come since it was first brought to Instagram.

Now, on Facebook’s family of apps alone, people send more than 100 billion messages to each other every day.

Facebook’s internal research finds that four out of five people who use messaging apps in the US say they’re important for spending more time with friends and family.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

With these updates it will be even easier for people to stay connected and express themselves in new ways.

To start, Facebook is rolling out these new features on Instagram and Messenger in “a few countries” around the world.

Facebook doesn’t name the countries receiving the update first, though does say it will be expanded globally soon.

Source: Facebook Newsroom