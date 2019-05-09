Facebook Makes Multiple Changes to Ad Policies for Financial Services

ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook is modifying its policies related to advertising blockchain, cryptocurrency, and financial products and services.

Some changes make the ad policies more restrictive, while others make the policies more lenient.

Relaxing the policies on written approval

Facebook updated its advertising policies last summer to require written approval before promoting cryptocurrency products and services.

The process involves taking into account licenses an advertiser has obtained, whether they are traded on a public stock exchange (or are a subsidiary of a public company) and other relevant public background on their business.

Advertisers will still need to be pre-approved to run ads promoting cryptocurrency. Prior approval will not be required for promoting access to information.

As of now, written approval is no longer required for ads related to blockchain technology, industry news, education, or events related to cryptocurrency

Prohibiting ads for contracts for difference (CFDs)

A policy change being implemented on June 5 will prohibit advertisers from promoting contracts for difference (CFDs).

Facebook describes CFDs as:

“… complex financial products that are often associated with predatory behavior. These products, due to their complexity, often mislead people.”

Facebook notes that it will continue to ban ads for initial coin offerings (ICOs) and ads for binary options.

Further, landing pages must comply with Facebook’s advertising policies as well. If an ad directs to a landing page featuring a restricted product then it will be rejected during the review process.