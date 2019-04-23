Facebook Lets Users Share 3D Photos in Stories

ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook is expanding 3D photos to stories and offering two new ways to create them.

Facebook introduced 3D photos back in October which, until now, could only be shared in the regular news feed.

They can now be shared through Facebook Stories, although the upload process still begins at the news feed.

To post a 3D photo to Facebook Stories, first, upload them through the News Feed as you do with 3D photos today.

After tapping the share button, there will be an option to share either in the news feed or as a story.

Stories with 3D photos function just like any other story. They’re available for 24-hours and users can see who has viewed, reacted to, and responded to the story.

3D Photos Creation on the Web and Android

Ever since 3D photos were first introduced, they could only be created on a dual-lens iPhone.

Next month, Facebook will be rolling out the ability to create and share 3D photos on Android, starting with the Samsung Galaxy devices.

Facebook is also bringing the 3D photo creation process to computers. The process is more complicated on a computer, but it allows for more customization.

Requirements for creating a 3D photo on the web include:

Two files: An image and a depth map, either in .png or .jpg format.

An image and a depth map, either in .png or .jpg format. Correct file names: The depth map must have _ depth appended to the file name.

The depth map must have _ appended to the file name. Image sizes: Aspect ratios of the depth map and image must match, but they don’t need to be the same resolution.

To create a 3D photo from the web, drag an image and its depth map and drop them into the composer:

The end result will look like what you see below: