Facebook Lets Businesses Show Temporary Service Changes on Their Facebook Pages

Businesses making temporary changes to their usual services can now prominently display those changes on their Facebook page.

If a customer visits the Facebook page of their favorite restaurant, for example, they can quickly see if it’s still offering delivery and/or pickup service.

If a business is simply closed for the time being, with no services being offered, that can be indicated as well.

This capability is being added in response businesses being forced to close due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In an announcement, the company states:

“To help businesses respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, we’re enabling businesses to announce temporary service changes on their Facebook Page and in searches on Facebook. Businesses that have changed how they operate, like fitness studios offering virtual classes or restaurants offering delivery instead of dine-in service, can easily indicate those changes to customers.”

Here’s how to add temporary service changes to your Facebook page.

Updating Temporary Service Changes

Businesses can access this feature by going to Page Settings > Page Info > Hours > Select “Temporary Service Changes”.

From there, either indicate that the business is temporarily closed or choose from a selection of other options.

If applicable, businesses can indicate they’re “Open with Service Changes” such as:

Online Services

Delivery

Pickup

Other Changes

The “other changes” option should be used to indicate things such as special hours for the elderly, access to gift card purchases, or anything else that has changed in response to COVID-19.

How Temporary Service Changes Appear on a Facebook Page

Information about temporary service changes will appear on a business’s Facebook page, in the Facebook page preview, and in Facebook search results.

This information will also be used to curate a list of local resources on Facebook.

For example, in the Events section, you can find a featured list of businesses offering delivery, businesses offering online (virtual) services, and so on.

Other New Features for Businesses on Facebook

Gift Card Discovery

Facebook has been updating its platform on a near-daily basis in response to the rapidly changing nature of the COVID-19 outbreak.

As a way to support local businesses during this time, communities are encouraging customers to purchase gift cards that can be used when the business eventually reopens.

Now, Facebook is shining a spotlight on gift cards with improved discovery features.

Customers can discover the gift cards right on Facebook and purchase them immediately.

First, businesses have to set up gift card purchasing with either Square or Kabbage and follow the provided instructions.

Once set up, businesses can share links to their digital gift card purchase page in posts, stories, or anywhere else they choose.

Facebook will also highlight gift cards in other areas of its platform, so customers can discover them even if they’re not following the business.

Businesses can sign up for this new program here.

Fundraisers

Previously reserved for non-profit organizations and charities, local businesses can now create fundraisers on Facebook.

As Facebook phrases it, this is as a way for customers to support struggling businesses and help them cover sudden expenses.

A business fundraiser can be set up just like setting up any other kind of fundraiser on Facebook.

During the setup process, indicate that you want to “Raise Money for a Personal Cause.”

Then select “Business” as the category of fundraiser.

Source: Facebook for Business