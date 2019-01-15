Facebook Launches Original Podcast Series About Business Building

ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook has launched an original podcast series which shares lessons learned while building new businesses in the age of connectivity.

Called “Three and a Half Degrees,” the podcast explores the benefits, opportunities, and challenges presented by bringing the world closer together.

The name is meant to symbolize that we, as people, are no longer six degrees apart. Technology has cut the distance in half – get it?

It’s hosted by David Fischer, Facebook’s VP of Business and Marketing Partnerships.

Guests will include “business leaders, mavericks and entrepreneurs who share surprising parallels in values, visions, experiences and ideas.”

The first episode, “The Power of Social Good,” features the creator of TOMS, Blake Mycoskie, and Bryan and Bradford Manning who created a charitable business called Two Blind Brothers.

Here is how Facebook describes it:

“Since the newest generation of consumers care more about brands that have a social mission versus brands that prioritize profit growth, this episode explores what it takes for businesses big and small to adopt a financially successful, social good model.”

I listened to the first episode, which clocks in at 24 minutes, and found it to be enjoyable and insightful.

It tells the story of an entrepreneur building a successful, socially responsible, business and how he inspired others to do the same.

The discussion does not revolve around Facebook itself. So do not expect to learn specific tactics for how to use Facebook to build a business.

With that said, there are lessons business owners can learn from and maybe even apply to their own business.

If you’re looking for a new podcast to subscribe to and enjoy listening to discussions with entrepreneurs, it’s worth checking out.

