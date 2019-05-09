Facebook Launches New Tools for Small Businesses

ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook is rolling out new tools to help businesses run automated ad campaigns, book appointments, and edit videos.

Automated Ads

With Automated Ads, Facebook can develop a customized marketing plan after asking a few simple questions about your business and your goals.

“Automated Ads to take the guesswork out of creating effective ads that can run on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Audience Network.”

Some of the top features of Automated Ads include:

Create up to six different versions of your ad automatically.

Audience options or recommendations based on information from your Page.

A recommended budget most likely to generate results based on your goal.

Notifications to keep you informed about how your ads are performing.

Manage Appointments

A new appointment booking feature will let businesses take and manage appointments through Facebook and Instagram.

Whether or not your business is running Facebooks ads you can still access this new feature.

With the new ‘manage appointments’ feature, businesses can:

Accept appointments online

Send reminders to customers through Messenger or text message

Customize a list of services

Add hours of availability

Sync appointments with a personal calendar or another appointment management tool

Video Editing

A new video editing feature in Ads Manager offers new ways to edit existing video.

This feature contains three new tools in total:

Automatic cropping

Video trimming

Image and text overlays

These tools are designed to make it simple and fast for businesses to edit video so they can get back to, well, running a business.

According to Facebook’s internal data, the platform is home to over 90 million small businesses as of January 2019. Facebook remains committed to improving the experience for this valuable user base.