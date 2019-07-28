Facebook is Letting More Advertisers Place Ads in Search Results

ADVERTISEMENT

More advertisers can now place ads in Facebook’s search results, a placement that has been in testing since last year.

Facebook’s search ads were first rolled out to a select number of businesses in the US in December.

Now, it appears a greater number of advertisers are seeing ‘Facebook search’ show up as a placement option when setting up ad campaigns.

It's finally here after months of speculation "Facebook Search" placement. Facebook: Reach people with relevant ads based on their search terms

Dropshippers: {fill in the blanks in comments for fun}

Marketers:

Google:

Me: I told ya all back in '94 h/t peter kostjukov#ppcchat pic.twitter.com/bF1t81mGlX — Steven Johns (@stevenjohns21) July 25, 2019

Well, hello there, little friend… We can now target folk based on their Facebook searches. Time to play this afternoon! 😀 pic.twitter.com/GO6sS8tTFg — Susan Wenograd (@SusanEDub) July 25, 2019

Here’s what is known so far about this relatively new ad placement option.

What to Know About Facebook Search Ads

‘Facebook search’ is an additional placement option when creating newsfeed campaigns.

That means businesses cannot place ads in Facebook search results without also placing them in the news feed.

Facebook search ads, like newsfeed ads, are clearly labeled with a “Sponsored” tag. They can appear either as a static image or in a carousel format.

Unlike Google ads, there is no option to target specific keywords or phrases with Facebook search ads.

When a business places an ad in Facebook search, it will show up for search terms related to the business’s offerings.

So the best way to show up for various keywords is to make sure they appear somewhere on your business’s Facebook page.