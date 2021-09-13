Facebook & Instagram Topics to Watch For Q2 2021

A new report lists the top six growing topics across Instagram and Facebook in the second quarter of 2021, based on year-over-year data.

Facebook’s quarterly “Topics to Watch” report identifies topics of conversation with growth patterns similar to other topics that saw long-term gains in popularity.

The report focuses emerging trends that are expected to see sustained growth, as opposed to current events that might be popular for a month and fade away the next month.

Facebook predicts the topics listed in its report will continue to grow in relevance, based on the company’s analysis of similar data patterns.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Here are the highlights from Facebook’s latest Topics to Watch report. If you’re looking for breakthrough trends to latch onto, these might be safe bets.

Keep in mind these are not the most popular topics on Instagram and Facebook. They’re topics with year-over-year growth patterns that show promising signs of staying popular in the future.

Facebook & Instagram Top 6 Topics to Watch

The report shares the top three topics rising in conversation on both Facebook and Instagram, combining into a total of six.

Growing Topics on Facebook

Wedding Receptions

1.57x year-over-year growth

1.20x month-over-month growth

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

People are eager to move ahead with wedding plans that were postponed at the height of the pandemic.

Conversations around wedding ceremonies in Q2 2021 indicate people are opting for simpler virtual ceremonies, or micro weddings with no more than 50 guests.

Pop-up Retail

3.59x year-over-year growth

1.02x month-over-month growth

Pop-up retail is gaining in popularity because it allows COVID-challenged companies to set up a temporary storefront.

A pop-up shop can last anywhere from a day to a few months. In times of great uncertainty and sky high commercial real estate costs, these are a viable alternative for businesses that consumers enjoy as well.

Pet Sitting

1.60x year-over-year growth

1.25x month-over-month growth

Pet adoption soared during the pandemic. As people go back to work they find themselves needing help with taking care of their new companion.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

This has led to an increase in conversations around pet sitting and similar topics such as cat and dog walking.

Growing Topics on Instagram

Family Reunion

3.03x year-over-year growth

1.69x year-over-year growth

Many people have been planning a family reunion after spending time apart due of the pandemic. Some families are planning destination reunions, while others are keeping it close to home.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Car Rental

1.81x year-over-year growth

0.97x month-over-month growth

The car rental demand has been growing as people can now go out and explore after periods of lockdowns and travel restrictions.

Much of the conversation is focused around the rising cost of renting a car due to a microchip shortage that’s making it difficult to acquire new cars.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Drag Show

1.84x year-over-year growth

1.41x month-over-month growth

The report defines a drag show as:

“… a gender-bending art form put on by drag artists, or people who dress in clothes and makeup that amplify a specific gender identity, usually of the opposite sex.”

Many drag shows went digital during the pandemic and grew as a popular form of escapism during difficult times.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

For more insights, see Facebook’s full report.

Featured Image: Astrovector / Shutterstock