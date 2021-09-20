Facebook Has New Ways to Generate Leads & Connect With Customers

Facebook is rolling out new free and paid business tools designed to help businesses find new customers and connect with them in more ways.

In addition, Facebook announced new features coming next year that are currently in testing.

Here’s an overview of all the new and upcoming Facebook updates for businesses.

Click-to-Message Ads Update

Facebook is updating its click-to-message ads, which encourage people to connect with businesses through Messenger, Instagram Direct, or WhatsApp.

Now, businesses can invite customers to connect through all the messaging platforms where they’re available to chat, whether they’re owned by Facebook or a third party.

Facebook didn’t provide an exact list, but “all” should be an all-encompassing list of messaging apps available on smartphones.

The Facebook ad will default to the chat app based on where a conversation is likely to happen. Presumably that means it will launch app the customer uses most often?

Start WhatsApp Chat From Instagram

Facebook is flexing its integration capabilities with the launch of a new feature that involves WhatsApp and Instagram.

It’s now possible for businesses to add a WhatsApp click-to-chat button to their Instagram profile. This may encourage more customers to connect with businesses if they prefer WhatsApp over Instagram DMs.

And, starting soon, businesses will have the option to create ads that click to WhatsApp directly from the Instagram app.

Request a Quote on Messenger

A brand new feature from Facebook will allow businesses to invite customers to request a quote.

Businesses can customize their request form by selecting 4-5 questions to ask consumers prior to sending a message.

The customer can then quickly request a quote from a business on Facebook by completing a short questionnaire on Messenger.

This feature is currently being tested with select advertisers.

Lead Generation on Instagram

Facebook plans to test paid and organic tools to help small businesses find and qualify leads directly within the Instagram app.

This will create another business case for using Instagram, and Facebook says this will be a more cost effective way to generate leads compared to existing solutions.

Features in Testing

The following features are currently in testing. There’s no release window for any of them, though Facebook is known to thoroughly test these kinds of things before rolling the out to everyone.

Updates to Facebook Business Suite

These features are being added to Facebook Business Suite, which is a free web-based dashboard for managing Facebook and Instagram activity in one place.

Emails : Facebook is testing the ability for businesses to manage emails through the Inbox app, and send remarketing emails from Facebook Business Suite.

: Facebook is testing the ability for businesses to manage emails through the Inbox app, and send remarketing emails from Facebook Business Suite. File Manager : Facebook Business Suite is introducing File Manager, a new feature that allows businesses to create, manage and post content.

: Facebook Business Suite is introducing File Manager, a new feature that allows businesses to create, manage and post content. Post Testing: Facebook is making post testing available in Business Suite to let businesses test and compare multiple versions of a post to see which one people are more likely to engage with.

Work Accounts

Facebook is testing another type of account called a work account, which will allow business-minded users to log in and operate Business Manager without requiring a personal account.

Businesses will be able to manage these accounts on behalf of their employees and have access to enterprise-grade features like single sign-on integrations.

Facebook plans to test work accounts through the remainder of the year with a small group of businesses. Expand availability will follow in 2022.

