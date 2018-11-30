Facebook Explains How its Search Results Work

Facebook has put together a short explainer video with details about how its search results work.

The company says it wants to be more transparent about what’s happening when users search for content on Facebook.

Facebook crammed as much information as it could into its less than 2-minute video. Here’s what was revealed.

How Facebook Search Works

Search results on Facebook are primarily influenced by people’s activity on Facebook.

What people do off of Facebook has no impact on its search results.

When a user searches for content on Facebook the results are ranked based on their activity on Facebook, and activity of the overall community.

Facebook activity that influences search results includes:

What your friends share with you

Pages you follow

Groups you’ve joined

Events you’ve liked or followed

Things you’ve interacted with in your News Feed

Information you’ve listed on your profile

Places where you’ve been tagged

Previous searches you’ve done

Facebook search results are also based on general Facebook community activity, including the popularity of what’s being searched for and how recently it was posted.