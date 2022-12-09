Facebook Enables New Ways To Make Money & Faster Payouts

Meta is rolling out new ways to make money on Facebook, along with an update that allows creators to get paid faster.

Meta is enabling Stars on all public Facebook content, including Reels, and running events throughout the month to encourage users to purchase Stars.

Additionally, Meta is lowering the threshold creators need to meet to get their first payment.

Here’s how these updates can lead to bigger and faster payouts.

Expanding Stars Across Facebook

Meta is expanding Stars across Facebook in a limited test with select creators.

Creators in the test group will be eligible to receive Stars on all public content.

Stars are best described as Facebook’s version of Twitch’s Bits or YouTube’s SuperChats. They’re digital gifts that translate into genuine money for creators.

By expanding Stars to all creator content, Meta aims to raise awareness about the digital gifting system.

To that end, Facebook is running several events this month to help drive more Stars purchases.

Stars Gifting Season

December is Stars gifting season across Facebook.

If you’re a creator eligible to receive Stars, these are the dates to be aware of:

Stars Party Bonus : From 12/7 to 12/21, creators can receive bonus Stars if they achieve set goals. Keep an eye out for more details in the Professional Dashboard.

: From 12/7 to 12/21, creators can receive bonus Stars if they achieve set goals. Keep an eye out for more details in the Professional Dashboard. Stars Sale: Stars will be on sale from 12/14 to 1/4. The deal will be offered across Live, On Demand, and Reels. Users can get Stars at a discount, depending on how many they purchase.

Users can purchase limited-time seasonal, virtual gifts from now until the new year. Facebook is testing themed gifts across several Reels topics, including pets, cars, fashion, and dance.

Lowering The Payment Threshold

Facebook is lowering the threshold for U.S.-based creators to get paid from $100 to $25.

The new payment threshold will apply to revenue earned through Stars and Facebook Subscriptions.

Meta will lower the payment threshold for additional Facebook monetization products in the coming weeks.

More Limited Tests

Meta is running several tests across Facebook to build up the platform’s revenue-earning potential for creators.

The tests include:

Free Stars : Meta is giving some fans free Stars to send on eligible creators’ Facebook Reels. Posting more Reels will increase your likelihood of being included in the test.

: Meta is giving some fans free Stars to send on eligible creators’ Facebook Reels. Posting more Reels will increase your likelihood of being included in the test. Ads on Facebook Reels : Meta continues testing Ads on Facebook Reels with select creators globally. Testing includes Overlay ads, placed directly on top as a banner, and Post Loop ads which show after a Reel loops.

: Meta continues testing Ads on Facebook Reels with select creators globally. Testing includes Overlay ads, placed directly on top as a banner, and Post Loop ads which show after a Reel loops. Subscriptions: Meta adding new, easier ways for creators to promote Facebook Subscriptions. There’s a new “Subscribe” button on Facebook Watch, so viewers can subscribe while watching content.

Lastly, Meta is opening up live-agent assistance with monetization issues for creators in the US with 10,000 followers or more.

Source: Meta

Featured Image: Diego Thomazini/Shutterstock