Facebook and Instagram Go Down Across the World on Thanksgiving Day

ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger experienced major outages in various parts of the world on Thursday, November 28.

That means many were left without the ability to share their Thanksgiving festivities on the two largest social networks. At the time of this writing, the problem still persists as users continue to report intermittent outages.

Instagram has acknowledged the outage via its Twitter account, while noting its working to resolve the problem quickly. Presumably, the company will provide another update when there’s more information to share.

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown — Instagram (@instagram) November 28, 2019

According to DownDetector, only parts of USA are affected by the outage. Central Europe appears to be impacted the most.

For the latest on the outage affecting Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger you can keep checking DownDetector or follow the #InstagramDown hashtag on Twitter.