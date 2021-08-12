Facebook has announced updates to the way that they are handling privacy for minors, launched new ad placement tests, and developed a new tool for advertisers.

Targeting Ads Toward Minors on Facebook

Following on the heels of Google Ads’ recent announcement regarding changes to the way that advertisers will be able to be target minors, Facebook is announcing a similar change.

Facebook has started to deliver messaging in the UI alerting advertisers to upcoming changes in the way that they will handle targeting of Facebook users under 18, as shown below in a screenshot shared by Akvile DeFazio, President of Akvertise.

Heads up: beginning August 23, Facebook is going to be making changes related to age targeting. pic.twitter.com/f3hEzJufZx — Akvile DeFazio (@AkvileDeFazio) August 11, 2021

The message states: starting August 23, many targeting options, including detailed targeting and Custom Audiences, will no longer be available to target people under 18 globally, 20 in Thailand or 21 in Indonesia. For new ads that include young people, you’ll only be able to target by location, age and gender.

Facebook’s New Campaign Ideas Generator

Facebook recently launched a new idea generator, a tool in which is designed to help suggest new campaign ideas. To use the tool, advertisers plug in their vertical and whether the content is seasonal or not. After clicking submit, Facebook surfaces campaign ideas, as well as data and insights, and resources.

In an effort to make it easy to launch quickly with some preexisting sample copy for businesses to pull from. However, a quick test of the tool seems to indicate that their messaging suggestions don’t vary much from vertical to vertical, including “Chill out this winter with self-care packages for 20% off” messaging options for automotive and financial services.

As part of the tool, Facebook has also created organic post ideas and assets that businesses are free to use.

Testing New Ad Placements on Instagram Shops

In an article by AdWeek, it was shared that Instagram has begun testing ads in the Instagram Shop Tab.

Ads will appear on the homepage for the Instagram Shop tab. Clicking the ads will allow users to view additional images, read product details, and view other products, much the same as the experience when browsing organic shop tab listings on Instagram.

For now this ad placement will only be available for advertisers in the U.S.

