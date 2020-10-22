Facebook Ads Documented by FTC as Promoting Scams

The United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported that their documented consumer scam complaints related to social media are rising at unprecedented levels. Consumers have lost $117 million dollars in the first six months of 2020 compared to $134 million dollars for 2019.

The FTC describes the Facebook ad scam trend as skyrocketing.

Scams Trending at Remarkable Pace

Facebook and Instagram Ads Used by Scammers

Facebook and Instagram advertising is being abused by criminals to swindle users out of millions of dollars in 2020. Online shopping related to Facebook advertising is cited by nearly 100% of consumers who report having placed an order and never received their items.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

What’s happening is that swindlers are placing ads on Facebook with no intention of delivering products.

The FTC highlighted the danger of online shopping via Facebook ads by stating that the top consumer complaints about being scammed was through online shopping via Facebook and Instagram advertising.

According to the FTC

“Online shopping topped the list of complaints from consumers who reported a scam to the FTC that originated on social media. Of these consumers, many were responding to an ad they saw on social media and reported that the item they ordered never arrived. Most of those consumers (94 percent) who identified the social media service in their complaint cited Facebook or Instagram as the platform they used.”

The FTC specifically named Facebook and Instagram advertising as usually being the source of advertising related scams.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

The government watchdog said that criminals are abusing advertising features to make their ads look more trustworthy.

“These scam ads look real and can be carefully targeted to reach a particular audience. The scammers can delete comments on their ads or posts, so that negative responses don’t show up and alert people to the con.”

Romance Scams

But it’s not just shopping ads that criminals are using. Romance related rip offs are also reported, accounting for millions of lost dollars.

The FTC warns:

“About half of all romance scam reports to the FTC since 2019 involve social media, usually on Facebook or Instagram.”

Romance related scams, according to the FTC, begin with a message or a friend request. The FTC encourages the public to not send money to a love interest that they have not met.

Types of Scams Found on Facebook Ads

Online Shopping

Romance scams

Economic relief scams

Income opportunity scams

Grant money

Giveaways

Multi-level marketing MLM

Pyramid schemes

Blessing circles/gifting schemes

Facebook Scammers Using Identity Theft Schemes

Another way scammers are taking advantage of users is by impersonating a Facebook member or by outright taking over an account. Scammers are taking advantage of the fact that Facebook users will trust messages from someone they know and trust.

Finance Related Scams

The FTC said that the pandemic has created an opportunity for scammers to use Facebook advertising to reach economically distressed consumers to scam millions of dollars.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Many people are looking for ways to earn more money. Scammers are taking advantage of them with pyramid and MLM schemes.

Facebook Ad Scams Create a Bad Impression

Scammers leveraging Facebook ads is bad for consumers and for legitimate advertisers. Millions of dollars have been lost and the victims will tell a friend about their experience.

The success of advertising depends on trust. Anything that erodes trust in Facebook advertising can’t be good for the advertising ecosystem.

Citation

Read the official FTC report:

Scams Starting on Social Media Proliferate in Early 2020