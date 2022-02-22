7 Big Enterprise Content Marketing Strategies You Need To Know

It’s easy to publish content.

It’s a lot harder to publish content that drives ROI and provides value to your target audience.

On February 16, I moderated a sponsored webinar presented by Katie Greenwood, Sr. SEO Manager at Conductor.

Greenwood showed the ins and outs of creating an effective enterprise content strategy that leads to conversions, not bounces.

7 Steps To Improve Your Enterprise Content Strategy

Organic traffic accounts for 53% of all website traffic.

Even though your brand’s name recognition can bring in some clicks, you still need to consider your SEO and content to maximize your presence.

In 2022, organic, SEO-driven content will be an even more important metric for your site and its success.

Step 1: Bring SEO In House

Have a dedicated SEO and content strategy team at every step in the customer journey.

If you’re an enterprise brand, this team should consist of more than one person.

Compared to agencies, in-house teams are more equipped to respond to new information and implement new plans faster.

This is because they have direct access to other internal teams and a dedicated time spend.

In-house teams know your customers, their challenges, and most importantly, each other.

This level of familiarity helps create content that sells and converts.

Step 2: Include SEO At All Stages Of The Content Process

Don’t just bring SEO in at the end, just before publishing.

Instead, ensure that all marketing team members have a solid understanding of SEO.

This way, every stage of your process is driven and informed by organic search best practices.

Be sure to include SEO education for your social team, your content writers, your developers – whoever may have a hand in creating content for your site.

Step 3: Expand Your Competitor Lists

You know your overarching business competitors, but do you know your content competitors for every stage of the buyers’ journey?

They may be completely different.

Knowing your competitors at each level will help you pivot your content creation at each step.

Step 4: Meet Your Customers At All Stages Of Their Process

Create early-stage content that helps your customers answer their most beginner questions about a topic.

Create middle-stage content that can help make comparison questions easier.

Create late-stage content that helps complete the buyers’ journey more efficiently.

Step 5: Focus On Branded Content

Other companies are likely talking about you if you are an enterprise brand.

Make sure you show up for and own your brand name keywords, especially when it comes to supporting articles about your products.

You want to control the conversation about yourself.

Step 6: Pay Attention To Result Types

Tailor your content strategy to the result types that make sense for your keywords.

If your target keywords are all “People Also Ask” results, make sure your content contains Q&A content.

If your keywords display videos on SERPs, make videos.

Step 7: Track. Everything.

Small changes can have significant impacts on an SEO brand.

Ensure you have automated methods to track content strategies for your site and regular reports for updates.

Understanding your data will help you share wins and enable you to go back and fix campaigns that didn’t work.

Setting up tracking for your KPIs before starting your project sets you up for success.

Remember, it’s always ok to reassess and try again.

If your campaigns are not working out the way you want, these are six tips you can implement now.

And the most crucial resource in enterprise SEO?

It’s teamwork.

Make sure that you empower your team with education and tracking.

That’s the biggest key to having a successful enterprise content strategy.

[Slides] 7 Big Enterprise Content Marketing Strategies You Need To Know

Here is the presentation:

7 Big Enterprise Content Marketing Strategies You Need To Know from Search Engine Journal

