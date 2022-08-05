8 Ways To End Silo Mentality & Increase Business Agility

When it comes to SEO, are the teams within your organization effectively communicating?

Or do they seem to be working on their own island?

How do you keep everyone up to speed while the digital landscape continues to change?

Let’s start with something everyone in silos understands: Getting discovered online is essential to achieving your business goals.

Being found on SERPs involves a comprehensive SEO strategy that touches all aspects of the website and includes every team involved.

On July 27, I moderated a webinar by Patrick Reinhart, Conductor’s VP of Digital Strategy and Customer Success.

Reinhart showed how you can bring your team together to catch SEO issues before they damage your rankings – and bottom line.

Here is a summary of the webinar.

To access the entire presentation, complete the form.

How Silos Affect Growth

SEO is a team sport; you know this.

You also know the main problem here – not everyone knows they’re on a team.

Additionally, executives say that SEO takes too long, but you know that SEO doesn’t take too long – organizations take too long.

Most of the time, SEO teams struggle to get buy-in from groups and leaders. With silos and without executive buy-in, it will be challenging to grow your company.

Long story short:

Silos = Flat-growth.

No Silos = High-growth.

Don’t let silos form within your company when you are a leader.

Conductor surveyed hundreds on how long it takes for flat-growth vs. high-growth companies to publish a new web page, change a title tag, and change meta description.

How Organizational Agility Can Break Down Silos & Speed up Success

It was discovered that 72% of things people do are simply optimizations for day-to-day operations.

When your company slows down for these daily tasks, you stand a chance of losing business to competitors who are quicker at ideation, creation, and implementation.

That’s why organizational agility is so important to SEO.

So, who needs to hear this? What teams should you focus on first when breaking down silos?

The 3 Teams You Need To Run A Successful Campaign

In order to run a successful campaign, and begin thinking about organizational agility, it’s important to break down the walls that separate these three important teams:

SEO.

Content.

Web.

So today, we’re going to uncover how to get the individuals in these separated silos to team up for success.

How To End Silo Mentality & Increase Business Agility

1. Embrace Reality.

Be honest and assess whether you are a flat-growth or high-growth company.

2. Talk To One Another.

One of the biggest wins you can get is meeting people and creating relationships with them.

Make sure you grasp their level of understanding and be the teacher.

You have to educate.

3. Send Reports & Make Sure People Read Them.

Send reports out on a regular cadence and makes visuals simple to understand.

4. Evangelize Internally.

Most people don’t know what it all means, so teach them. Educate the company through:

Walking stakeholders through reports.

Hosting lunch & learns.

Giving credit to folks doing a good job.

Intentionally making time for educating.

5. Celebrate Wins Publicly.

Tell people they’re doing a good job.

Highlight stories through emails/videos, get them involved in essential department updates, or even create swag they can show off!

6. Encourage Friendly Competition.

Gamify the experience!

Reward the highest performing content for the web, who handled the most tickets, or other easy and cost-efficient ways like free lunches, gift cards, and happy hours!

7. Eliminate Process Inefficiencies.

Look for inefficiencies in your processes and eliminate them.

8. Haunt People.

Be persistent, consistent, attentive, and annoying.

Once you get the conversation going and other teams see how easy it is, they will understand how important it is for the business.

Ultimately, the goal is to create content and experiences that appeal to the hearts and minds of your customers. Once you do that, the search engines will follow.

The only algorithm that matters is the needs and wants of your customers.

You must build systems that facilitate teamwork so that your organization is agile, enabling you to connect with your users for long-term success.

[Slides] 8 Ways To End Silo Mentality & Increase Business Agility

Here’s the presentation:

