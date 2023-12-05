  1. SEJ
  2.  ⋅ 
  3. Webinar

Emergency SEO: How To Recover When SERP Rankings Suddenly Drop

We’ll explore how to take proactive steps to protect your rankings following the latest Google algorithm updates, so you can mitigate drops.

Emergency SEO: How To Recover When SERP Rankings Suddenly Drop
By clicking the "Sign Up" button, I agree and accept the Content Agreement and Privacy Policy of Alpha Brand Media. Please check your inbox for our confirmation email.
Search Engine Journal uses the information you provide to contact you about our relevant content and promotions. Search Engine Journal will share the information you provide with our partner, who will use your information for similar purposes. You can unsubscribe from communications from Search Engine Journal at any time.

With constantly evolving search algorithms and user behaviors, fluctuating search rankings are a common occurrence in the world of SEO.

But what happens when they suddenly drop? Do you know what steps to take to restore your rankings?

Watch this on-demand webinar for a practical guide to diagnosing and recovering lost Google rankings. You’ll learn how to navigate this common challenge, along with the best ways to assess the impact of the drop on affected pages. We’ll also show you the ways to identify if rankings have truly dropped or if it’s just an analytics issue.

You’ll takeaway:

  • The proper steps to take to evaluate the impact of changing Google rankings.
  • How to protect your website and stay ahead of sudden ranking drops.
  • How to identify the cause of lowered rankings.

With Ryan Maloney, SEO Success Manager at Conductor, we’ll explore how to take proactive steps to protect your rankings following the latest Google algorithm updates, so you can mitigate drops in the future.

Learn the ways to protect and rescue your rankings from sudden drops.

View the slides below or check out the full webinar for all the details.

Join Us For Our Next Webinar!

SaaS Marketing: Expert Paid Media Tips Backed By $150M In Ad Spend

Join us and learn a unique methodology for growth that has driven massive revenue at a lower cost for hundreds of SaaS brands. We’ll dive into case studies backed by real data from over $150 million in SaaS ad spend per year.

Reserve my Seat
Category SEO Webinar
Read Full Bio
Heather Campbell Director of Marketing at Search Engine Journal

Heather has over 20 years of industry experience and is the Director of Marketing at Search Engine Journal. Having worked ...

Emergency SEO: How To Recover When SERP Rankings Suddenly Drop

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.

Conquer your day with daily search marketing news.

Emergency SEO: How To Recover When SERP Rankings Suddenly Drop

Register To Watch