Elementor Rolls Out WordPress AI Site Planner

Elementor released a free to use standalone AI app called Site Planner that enables users to create a website in a step by step process beginning with the most general concept of the site and ending with a complete website design down to the individual page elements. I gave it a try and was stunned by how easy and fast it was to create a website.

Intuitive Approach To Site Building

Elementor’s application of AI features an intuitive and attractive user interface, everything feels to have been considered so that at no point does one feel the need to read instructions. The questions asked at the start of the process establish a general overview of what the site is about, necessary pages, what the goals are and so on.

Getting started is as simple as clicking a start button, the first hint that building a site with Elementor is going to be easy.

Collaborative Capabilities

The site design process can be a designer working with a client or multiple stakeholders in a company working together to roll out the next iteration of a website. Elementor’s Site Planner app recognizes this reality and offers users the option to collaborate over Google Meet or proceed alone with the AI as one of the first steps of the process.

Generate A Website Brief

A website brief is a document that outlines the goals and expectations of a web design project. It serves as a road map and plan that guides the stakeholders through the planning and development stages of the project.

Elementor’s AI Site Planner app smartly begins with asking the right questions for putting together a website brief that serves as the backbone of what is to be created.

The site planner generates a website brief describing what the website project is and once that’s approved Elementor creates what it refers to as a sitemap, a site diagram or site architecture diagram that provides a high-level overview of the different pages and how they’re interlinked.

It then generates a wireframe of the entire site that can be zoomed in to edit individual sections of a website at an overview level, to “fine-tune” the layout.

This is how Elementor describes the process:

1 Brief

From Vision -> Brief

Start an AI-led conversation and get your project off the ground. Watch your ideas, descriptions, and notes transform before your eyes into a proper website brief. 2 Sitemap

From Brief -> Sitemap

AI Site Planner instantly maps out all your key pages and creates a complete sitemap in minutes, not hours. Easily shuffle or edit pages to fit your vision. 3 Wireframe

From Sitemap -> Wireframe

Get your first draft in minutes. Watch AI turn your sitemap into content-filled wireframes in a click.

Elementor AI Site Planner

The Elementor AI Site Planner is in my opinion a successful implementation of AI for planning a website. Read the full announcement.

