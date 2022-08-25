I’m sure you’ve heard the saying, “content is king”. Whether you love or hate the actual phrase – it’s kinda true.

Think about every single thing that’s on your website.

Technically, it’s all content, in some form or another. The images. Content. The icons. Content. The words, especially. Content.

Their job, as King, is to tell a story and get people to take the action he wants – he is the King after all.

The King wants to take prospects and customers on a journey with your brand.

And, you do it through good, effective content.

But, how do you make sure Google knows your content is good? How can you take what you know your customers need and marry it with what Google needs for ranking?

Our upcoming webinar with Semrush will help answer these questions. Kyle Byers, Director of Organic Search at Semrush, will break down a simple framework for creating blog posts that rank well on the SERPs.

Plan your next content strategy with insights on:

The latest tips that make blog posts rank high.

How to craft content that creates massive value for readers and businesses.

The exact characteristics of high-performing blog posts.

Join your moderator and SEJ Founder, Loren Baker, along with Kyle Byers, on September 7 at 2 p.m. ET. They’ll be dropping knowledge bombs as Byers teaches you how to write and distribute content that boosts traffic and conversions.

And, as always, if you’re not able to attend the webinar, register anyway. We’ll send you the on-demand episode after the webinar.