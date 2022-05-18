Do you run an ecommerce business?

Have you added apps to your site to improve the user experience?

You may have added a handful.

But, perhaps you’re feeling it’s not enough?

It’s easy to add apps that improve customer experience, increase sales, and more.

However, with so many bells and whistles, it’s even easier to become distracted.

Learn how to choose the right plugins and apps to:

Drive traffic.

Boost conversions.

Raise your average order value.

If a marketing tech stack isn’t optimized, ecommerce sites perform poorly and are slow to grow.

Join Bridgeline’s ecommerce product and marketing experts, Shreyas Kamath and Victoria Lindsay, for an informative webinar on June 1 at 2 p.m. ET.

They’ll show you how to reduce your ecommerce site’s app ecosystem with a 360-degree strategy and the goal of driving revenue in mind.

