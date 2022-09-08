If you’re like every other marketer, you’re obsessed with watching the traffic on your site. And you throw your hands up when the traffic comes and doesn’t convert.

Why aren’t they converting?!

But, that’s not the real question.

Let’s reframe and start here instead: Are you creating the right content for how people really search, shop, and buy online?

Because if not, chances are you’re serving them content that doesn’t match their intent. It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach.

Most content is not driving conversions because it’s not addressing how people actually search, where they are in the buying journey, their buying questions, nor what motivates them to buy.

I’d like to invite you to our next webinar with myself and one of my favorite guests, Duane Sprague, CMO of Shopper Approved.

If you’re looking for actionable insights for your ecommerce SEO strategy, this one hour could save you hours of wasted work down the road.

During this webinar, he’ll help you easily understand real-world shoppers’ search intents and create measurable, high-converting content that truly increases revenue.

These key takeaways will help you formulate your ecomm content strategy:

How people actually search, shop, and buy online.

How to test your content ROI quickly.

How to win the entire buyer’s journey with content that converts.

Duane will help you understand what content you should create and what questions to answer for each buyer journey stage.

Come join us as we talk about ways you can drive more conversions and sales from search to checkout.

And, as always, if you can’t make the webinar, register anyway and we’ll send you the on-demand recording and slides later that same day. Hope to see you there!