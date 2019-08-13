10 Ebooks About SEO You Should Download & Read Now

It seems like everyone is publishing ebooks about SEO these days.

Most brands recognize that ebooks are a great way to attract the attention of their target audience and build their own reputation as a thought leader.

While there are some outstanding ebooks, there are also a lot of poor ebooks that discuss SEO, because it’s easier than ever for anyone to produce an ebook these days.

So – if you’re tired of trying to distinguish between helpful, relevant knowledge and useless tips from misguided amateurs, then this post is for you.

Here are 10 of the best SEO ebooks that are sure to help you grow your skills and knowledge.

1. SEO for Beginners: An Introduction to SEO Basics

If you want to learn SEO principles from scratch, this ebook from Search Engine Journal is exactly what you need.

The authors explain in detail:

What content web users want to receive.

Which algorithms are used by search engines.

How to push your website to the top of search rankings by using relevant keywords, links, and top-notch content.

The guide covers both evergreen fundamentals that have existed since the beginning of SEO and the latest trends shaping today’s digital marketing practices.

If you want to get a holistic picture of the industry and its history, this is a must-read. It includes tips from leading experts and instructions on how to take your first steps as a successful SEO specialist and avoid common mistakes.

The ebook also:

Dispels some misleading myths and stereotypes.

Offers useful advice for analyzing and adjusting the results of your SEO strategy.

Provides great tips on how to continue your digital marketing education.

2. Search Engine Optimization All-in-One For Dummies

This is another ebook will help beginners understand the meaning of basic technical terms, the difference between search types, and the proven ways to increase traffic, number of visits and sales.

It also advises you on how to tailor your web design to meet SEO goals. With this knowledge, you will be ready to continue your educational journey and dig deeper into the intricacies of SEO.

3. Advanced Technical SEO: A Complete Guide

This ebook from Search Engine Journal on advanced technical SEO provides more in-depth knowledge compared to the aforementioned ebooks and is geared to SEO professionals with at least some basic experience.

Find out how to:

Create SEO-friendly hosting, URLs, and sitemaps.

Maintain your indexed pages at the top.

Fix 404 and soft 404 errors, optimize your crawl budget.

Improve website navigation and page speed.

Optimize an online platform for mobile users.

And so much more.

4. Your Definitive Guide to Ecommerce Marketing in 2019

This guide, also from Search Engine Journal, showcases SEO in the context of ecommerce marketing. It is especially helpful to businesses striving to skyrocket their online sales.

The authors explain how to elevate your website or online store to the top of search rankings and attract more visitors to your trading platform.

Discover useful free and paid SEO tools, the key elements for creating a successful ecommerce platform, ways to find the strongest keywords, and maintain high rankings and traffic for extended periods of time.

Learn how to compile a win-win content strategy, promote your brand on social media, and much more.

When you apply the principles outlined in this ebook, you will be able to convince potential customers that your online store is the very best shopping platform for their needs and inspire them to press the “Buy” button.

5. The Art of SEO: Mastering Search Engine Optimization

This helpful guide will benefit both novices and experienced optimizers. The authors overview some SEO traps that are hard to notice until you make some painful mistakes.

With expert tips and the latest techniques at hand, you will be able to work around pitfalls and make your promotional campaign smooth and trouble-free.

Particularly interesting topics include:

The function of Penguin and Panda algorithms.

The differences between vertical, mobile, and local optimization.

Recommendations for organizing the fruitful work of your SEO team.

Forecasts that help website owners stay a step ahead of competitors.

6. A Guide to Essential SEO Tools for Agencies

The SEO industry is constantly evolving, so it’s crucial for digital marketers to closely track the latest trends and leverage efficient tools for online promotion.

This advanced tutorial from Search Engine Journal will help you improve your optimization skills, learn to develop great promotional campaigns, and become one of the leading specialists in your niche.

Read this ebook if you want to:

Learn how to pick up relevant keywords, track rankings, automate some manual processes, set SEO tasks, and organize large-scale projects.

Become proficient in choosing suitable tools and learn tactics for their implementation.

Discover how to sync the work of your team members, meet strict deadlines, and analyze performance indicators to improve future performance.

Spend minimal time and resources while achieving the highest productivity.

7. Local SEO: The Definitive Guide to Improve Your Local Search Rankings

The next ebook in our list is from Search Engine Journal and written for those who want to efficiently promote their brands to local customers.

It is a mistake to apply general SEO principles in the local arena since you have to take into account a number of specific nuances.

First of all, local queries are usually entered in search engines when users want to find goods or services as quickly as possible.

To win customer favor and loyalty, you should be ready to satisfy their needs faster than your competitors.

After reading this tutorial, you will know:

How local SEO has emerged and evolved into its current state.

What changes to expect in the future, how to set Google signals tailored to local clients.

Which tools are best to use for small and large companies.

How to promote your local brand on social media,

And so much more.

8. The Complete Guide to On-Page SEO

This comprehensive guide from Search Engine Journal will help you optimize your webpages and turn them into traffic magnets.

Aspiring practitioners will create a reliable knowledge base, while proficient optimizers will reconsider some outdated approaches and replace them with more advanced techniques for:

Keyword selection.

Title tag optimization.

Creating great meta descriptions.

Driving traffic,

Holding content audits.

Engaging web users.

Also, the guide includes a list of common SEO mistakes, along with tips for avoiding and correcting them.

9. Link Building for Beginners: How to Get Started

Link building is one of the key elements of SEO, so it is crucial for beginners to study this ebook, also from Search Engine Journal.

In a simple and reader-friendly manner, the authors clarify basic concepts and explain how to avoid turning link building into spam.

You will not get strict step-by-step instructions here since each individual case requires customized solutions.

Instead, you will get a set of breakthrough practices that can be incorporated into your SEO strategy, depending on your goals and available resources.

You will also learn what a good link is and how to measure its quality, understand the classification of links, and learn how to approach link building for both Google and Bing.

Learn when it is a good idea to outsource link building specialists.

10. Technical SEO for Web Developers

The last ebook in our list considers SEO from a technical perspective.

It is of great use to specialists developing complex online platforms. The author provides advanced theory along with real cases and lists useful tools that can greatly simplify your optimizing routine.

You will find out how to:

Work with hosting.

Build an information architecture.

Mark-up your content.

Structure data.

Use HTML, JavaScript, AJAX and CSS for SEO.

Watch the health of your site, and much more.

Final Thoughts

Never stop learning. Even if you have extensive SEO experience, it is crucial to track the latest trends and leverage advanced techniques.

Ongoing research and self-perfection will help you achieve outstanding results in your niche. Mastering SEO is not at all challenging if you have a strong desire to grow professionally.

With free and reader-friendly ebooks from the best authors, education becomes an engaging and enjoyable process.

We hope the ebooks listed in this article will prove helpful and make SEO concepts clear and simple for you.

Enjoy learning and perfecting your skills!

More Resources: