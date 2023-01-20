Duda Announces WooRank Integration

Duda announced the integration of WooRank SEO auditing and website optimization tool, providing agencies that build sites on the platform an easy way to create optimized websites.

WooRank offers a suite of search and marketing optimization tools that are useful for:

Keyword research

Rank tracking

SEO performance auditing

On-page SEO audits

According to the press release announcement:

“WooRank, which is built for digital marketing agencies by Bridgeline Digital, allows users to track and optimize technical SEO performance, content marketing, and social media presence. This partnership between the two companies will allow users to build websites on Duda’s powerful platform, with seamless access to a range of SEO tools designed with agencies in mind.”

The blog post on Duda’s website offered this overview:

“Using the WooRank App, you’ll be able to conduct a comprehensive analysis of your customers’ websites from within the Duda editor, including their on-page elements, technical SEO, and backlink profile.”

Duda Professional Website Builder Platform

Duda is a platform for creating websites that is popular with agencies, allowing them to create high performance websites that are optimized and attractive.

Web design and SEO agencies utilize the streamlined workflow to fast track site creation and optimization for clients.

The WooRank app provides actionable advice for improving search performance, plus extensive traffic analysis.

The Duda app store describes the benefits of the WooRank traffic analysis component:

“Once a website is published, WooRank can visualize that site’s traffic and understand key metrics like page views, session lengths, and bounce rates. Additionally, it learns where their traffic is coming from, what web content is the highest performing, and what communication channels are most effective—all at the page level.”

It is a well-rounded tool that offers a foundation for tuning a website for high performance online.

WooRank

WooRank is a SaaS service that, like Duda, is well-positioned as a tool to help agencies streamline the client SEO workflow.

So the match between the two companies is a win-win for agencies and their clients.

How WooRank Integrates Within Duda

WooRank is accessible from inside the Duda Editor. It works as an in-editor SEO auditing tool.

This provides agencies site auditing and optimization tools within the familiar Duda interface.

It also works on the live site to audit certain items that can’t be audited until the site is published and live.

But in general, the WooRank tool also works on sites that are not yet published, allowing agencies to audit the on-page SEO to optimize a site prior to launch.

WooRank is an app add-on that’s available within the Duda app store. Prices start at $9.99 to 49.99 per month.

The integration of WooRank with Duda extends its capabilities as a professional website building platform and all-in-one digital marketing tool.

Citation

A Look Into The WooRank App On Duda’s Platform