Duda Announces ActiveCampaign Marketing Automation Integration

Duda announced a partnership with ActiveCampaign, a marketing automation and CRM company. The partnership allows agencies to bring marketing automation to their client sites to help boost sales and customer engagement.

ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign is a marketing automation platform that makes it easy to cultivate post-sales engagement and repeat sales. It’s also functions as a CRM and enables sales automation, specifically for SMBs.

The integration within the Duda editor makes it easy for agencies that build sites on the Duda platform to bring advanced marketing automation to their client sites.

This is a major feature upgrade for Duda’s users because it allows agencies to add advanced capabilities like post-sale emails, and personalized follow up for cultivating repeat sales and increased engagement.

Integration With Duda

The partnership enables integration with Duda’s native contact form, eCommerce, and membership features with the advanced marketing automation of ActiveCampaign.

According to Shay Howe, chief marketing officer at ActiveCampaign:

“Partnering with Duda amplifies the value we bring to agencies and their clients by seamlessly integrating marketing automation into the web development process. This collaboration empowers agencies and SaaS companies to deliver personalized, data-driven customer experiences without the need for complex technical setups, allowing them to focus on what truly matters — growing their customers’ businesses.”

Duda Partners With ActiveCampaign, Expanding Email Marketing and Automation Capabilities for Agencies Building Websites

Featured Image by Shutterstock/ViDI Studio