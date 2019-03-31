Advertisement

DuckDuckGo Upgrades Search Results for Weather Forecasts

DuckDuckGo has introduced enhanced search results for weather-related queries.

The new weather format in DuckDuckGo provides more detailed information and clearer images. Weather answers are still powered by Dark Sky.

Results for weather searches are also interactive, showing hourly data by clicking on each day of the week, and instant toggling of Fahrenheit and Celsius.

Here is a before and after comparison:

DuckDuckGo Upgrades Search Results for Weather Forecasts

In true DuckDuckGo fashion, the company also emphasizes the privacy benefits it offers compared to other search engines.

“In other words, even something as commonplace as wanting to know if it’ll rain tomorrow risks leaking personal data on your phone to third parties, such as where you are at any time of the day or night… It’s therefore not surprising that people want a reliable alternative that respects your right to privacy.”

DuckDuckGo handles weather searches for each individual user by inferring an approximate location from the information automatically sent by the browser.

Information about a user’s approximate search location is immediately discarded without being stored.

