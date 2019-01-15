DuckDuckGo Improves Local Searches With Apple Maps Integration

DuckDuckGo is now utilizing Apple Maps to power map and address-related searches.

Previously, DuckDuckGo used a combination of different service providers to power local results. Going forward, all maps and address-related information will be provided by Apple Maps.

In an announcement, DuckDuckGo says this integration will offer the following benefits to users:

Improved address searches

Additional visual features

Enhanced satellite imagery

Continually updated maps

Apple Maps will appear embedded in search results, as well as in a dedicated “Maps” tab.

Here’s an example of what it looks like:

Just like Google Maps and Bing Maps, users can click on a specific listing on the sidebar to get more information.

With Apple Maps integration, DuckDuckGo users will get enhanced search results for:

Addresses

Geographical places

Local businesses

Types of businesses

Places nearby

The company notes that its strict privacy standards are still in place when delivering search results with Apple Maps.

“At DuckDuckGo, we believe getting the privacy you deserve online should be as simple as closing the blinds. Naturally, our strict privacy policy of not collecting or sharing any personal information extends to this integration. We do not send any personally identifiable information such as IP address to Apple or other third parties.”

In cases where a user’s approximate location is sent by the web browser, DuckDuckGo says the information is discarded immediately.

DuckDuckGo users will still remain anonymous when performing map and address-related searches.

This update is now available on both desktop and mobile devices.

Terms of the deal between DuckDuckGo and Apple are said to be confidential.