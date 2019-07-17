DuckDuckGo Improves its Maps Experience With Several Key Upgrades

DuckDuckGo is rolling out several updates to its maps search experience while maintaining the same commitment to user privacy.

Earlier this year, DuckDuckGo began using Apple Maps to power its maps search results.

Since then, the company says it has been working on additional upgrades that are rolling out now.

Here’s what’s new in DuckDuckGo maps search:

Map Re-Querying: Refine local searches instantly without leaving the expanded map view. Previously, users had to go back to the DuckDuckGo search page to begin a new maps search.

Refine local searches instantly without leaving the expanded map view. Previously, users had to go back to the DuckDuckGo search page to begin a new maps search. Local Autocomplete: DuckDuckGo will dynamically show localized search suggestions when users are typing new queries into the maps search bar.

DuckDuckGo will dynamically show localized search suggestions when users are typing new queries into the maps search bar. Dedicated Maps Tab: A ‘Maps’ tab will appear in a dedicated slot in the top navigation menu. Previously, it only showed up for searches assumed to be maps-related.

A ‘Maps’ tab will appear in a dedicated slot in the top navigation menu. Previously, it only showed up for searches assumed to be maps-related. Dark Mode: Apple’s maps will now switch dark mode when users select DuckDuckGo’s dark theme.

DuckDuckGo assures users that its dedication to privacy is unwavering:

“A lot has changed with using maps on DuckDuckGo making it an even smoother experience, but what hasn’t changed is the way we handle your data—or rather, the way we don’t do anything with your data. We are making local searches faster while retaining the privacy you expect.”

DuckDuckGo keeps maps searches private by not sharing any personally identifiable data with Apple. In addition, DuckDuckGo uses approximate location information that is discarded immediately after use.